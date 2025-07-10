Colts Safety Preview: Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross Form Legit Duo
The Indianapolis Colts' defense underwent a facelift this offseason, both in the coaching ranks and on the roster.
Part of the refresh was a heavy emphasis on the secondary, which resulted in the Colts obtaining a safety tandem in Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross that could be among the most affective in the NFL by season's end. Cross had a bit of a breakout last year with Indy in his first season as a starter, and the Colts signed Bynum this offseason to a $60 million deal in free agency.
However, with new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, there is likely to be more than just Bynum and Cross contributing as safeties. So, what should expectations be for the group this season?
LIKELY STARTERS
Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross
It feels like it's been a while since the Colts have had a complete, complementary safety duo where both players are standouts, but they might just have it now with Bynum and Cross.
Last year, with Cross proving most effective as a strong safety, it forced the Colts to move an injured Julian Blackmon to free safety, and it didn't go well. With Cross now maintaining his strong safety role, the Colts went out and got a natural free safety in Bynum, who has the instincts and playmaking ability that the Colts were looking for.
PRIMARY BACKUPS
Rodney Thomas II, Hunter Wohler
The Colts drafted Wohler in the seventh round this offseason with versatility in mind. Along with likely being a core special teamer, he can fill in at safety as well as dime linebacker on defense. We're likely to see Wohler on the field with Bynum and/or Cross in certain situations.
As for Thomas, when the Colts want another safety on the field with Bynum and Cross in obvious downfield passing situations, that could be where Thomas contributes (outside of special teams).
With Wohler being a seventh-round rookie and Thomas not feeling like a slam dunk for the roster, the Colts could hold anywhere from three to five safeties when the season begins.
ON THE BUBBLE/PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
Daniel Scott, Trey Washington, Ladarius Tennison
This could finally be Scott's time to show what he's got after Achilles and ACL injuries took away the first two seasons of his career. The Colts see a core special teamer and versatile backup safety if he can stay healthy.
Washington and Tennison are a pair of undrafted rookies who played together at Ole Miss from 2022-23 before Tennison transferred to UCF in 2024. Both players have good speed and are about 5'10", 200, and offer versatility at safety and in the slot. Tennison leans more into being a strong safety, whereas Washington is more of a free safety.
