Colts' 2025 Season May Be a Disaster
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 schedule is official, with winning on the minds of coaches, players, and front office members. The last two campaigns under current head coach Shane Steichen have been sub-par or underwhelming, resulting in a 17-17 overall record.
The notion with Indy's new schedule is that they can at least obtain nine-plus wins, but Bleacher Report roasts the Colts in Moe Moton's latest piece, predicting the Circle City squad won't get near nine victories. Instead, Moton believes the Colts lose epically to finish a measly 4-13.
For the Colts to fall to four wins, it would take a massive collapse on all sides of the football, which makes this prediction baffling despite the struggles from the quarterback position and other areas of the team. Indianapolis struggled last year to defeat the top-tier teams while showcasing shaky-at-best play, as indicated by their brutal late-season loss to the New York Giants.
But Indianapolis upgraded multiple areas of the team. Starting with the defense, the Colts added cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum via free agency. Ward was a 2023 Second-Team All-Pro who led the NFL in pass deflections (23). Bynum has increased his productivity every season since joining the league in 2021.
As for the coaching staff, Lou Anarumo is a better coordinator than the static Gus Bradley. While Bradley is a respected coach in the NFL, his approach was far too predictable and often gave insight to the opposing offense on how to properly attack. In 2024, Indianapolis' defense had multiple games where quarterbacks feasted on easy completions while sustaining minimal pressure from the defensive line.
The Colts might not be an elite football team, but they are capable of at least eight or nine games, let alone four. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will battle it out for the starting quarterback position, but regardless of who wins that spot, it will take one of them to make positive steps in the right direction.
If the Colts can get above-average play from their next field general, they should be in a good position for their season's success. The defense will need more consistency and a dynamic approach. The second goal is attainable with Anarumo at the helm for the stop troops.
Predicting the Colts to win four games is far-fetched. If this scenario does play out, it's curtains for Richardson, Steichen, Chris Ballard, and many others involved in the current setup for Indianapolis. This is one of the most important campaigns in recent memory, and Ballard did whatever possible to bring in better talent via free agency and the draft.
Expect the Colts to easily surpass four wins in the 2025 season despite previous setbacks under the Steichen era of football.
