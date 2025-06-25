Working on a "Re-Ranking the 2024 WR class" piece, and Adonai Mitchell is such an enigma. Already one of the best pure separators in the NFL, but had a 14.3% drop rate, went 0/5 on contested targets, and had by far the lowest catchable target rate of any WR (52.7%).



