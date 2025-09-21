Colts Risers and Fallers in Drumming of Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) rolled over the division-rival Tennessee Titans (0-3) by a score of 41-20 at Nissan Stadium.
The Colts haven't looked this good in years, and it appears that this franchise has put forth a legitimate contender through three weeks.
While there is still an immense season ahead, the Colts have arguably the most momentum of any NFL team.
After a big win to give the Colts their first AFC South victory, it's time to look into the risers and fallers from another impressive performance from Shane Steichen's team.
Riser | Charvarius Ward Sr.
Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward looked every bit like a top defender against the Titans. Ward shut down Titans receiver Calvin Ridley all game, limiting him to one catch for 27 yards on seven targets. He finished with a tackle and two passes broken up.
So far, Ward has made Indianapolis look like geniuses for signing him to a three-year, $54 million deal. Ward will be heavily relied upon to keep up this type of performance when Indy heads to the West Coast to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.
Faller | Laiatu Latu
Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu was drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2024 with hopes he'd blossom into a big-time edge rusher. However, he's yet to hit that mark and hasn't looked up to that caliber in year two so far.
He finished with three tackles and four pressures against the Titans, and while the pressures are good, there's still something left to be desired. Latu is yet to log a sack and isn't showing he's an artist in that regard. We'll see if Latu is having a slow start with more to come.
Riser | Daniel Jones
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continues to shock the NFL after a disastrous tenure with the New York Giants. Sunday was no different, as Jones finished with 18/25 passes completed for 228 passing yards, one TD toss, and no turnovers.
Jones also found five different receivers two or more times, with Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way with six catches for 73 receiving yards and a score. Jones looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three games and isn't' slowing down.
Faller | Consistent Pressure
The Colts' defensive front sacked Cam Ward four times and pressured him 25 times, which on the surface looks like a great performance. However, when further examining, Indy did much of the damage early. To beat better teams, it must be closer to the entire game.
Tyquan Lewis (two), Neville Gallimore (one), and Kwity Paye (one) logged the sacks, but overall, the pressure wasn't consistent for the entirety of the contest. When the Colts face Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, they'll need to cause far more chaos in the pocket to avoid getting picked apart.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continued his dominance by destroying the Titans with 102 rushing yards and a trio of scores on the ground. His day was highlighted by an incredible 46-yard touchdown that featured Taylor shucking and spinning off defenders to hit paydirt.
Steichen's offense has operated great through Jones' right arm, but Taylor is still the engine that propels the entire scheme. Taylor is arguably the best running back in the NFL through three weeks, and given how much the Colts lean on him, expect that to continue until proven otherwise.
Faller | Xavien Howard
Colts veteran cornerback Xavien Howard is struggling as a starter this year. After a horrible performance against the Denver Broncos, Howard still looks exploitable. He finished with two tackles and a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 52.4.
This grade isn't awful, but it is the third-lowest on the team for the game over 61 defensive snaps. If Kenny Moore II has to miss any extended time, expect Howard to take on even more of a role. If that happens, he must improve, or he'll continue to get exposed.