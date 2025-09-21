Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Risers and Fallers in Drumming of Titans

The Indianapolis Colts cruised to a 21-point victory over the Tennessee Titans to move to 3-0 on the season.

Drake Wally

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) rolled over the division-rival Tennessee Titans (0-3) by a score of 41-20 at Nissan Stadium.

The Colts haven't looked this good in years, and it appears that this franchise has put forth a legitimate contender through three weeks.

While there is still an immense season ahead, the Colts have arguably the most momentum of any NFL team.

After a big win to give the Colts their first AFC South victory, it's time to look into the risers and fallers from another impressive performance from Shane Steichen's team.

Riser | Charvarius Ward Sr.

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (blurred background) looks up during a game.
NFL Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward looked every bit like a top defender against the Titans. Ward shut down Titans receiver Calvin Ridley all game, limiting him to one catch for 27 yards on seven targets. He finished with a tackle and two passes broken up.

So far, Ward has made Indianapolis look like geniuses for signing him to a three-year, $54 million deal. Ward will be heavily relied upon to keep up this type of performance when Indy heads to the West Coast to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Faller | Laiatu Latu

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (blue and white uniform) celebrates after a big victory.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu was drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2024 with hopes he'd blossom into a big-time edge rusher. However, he's yet to hit that mark and hasn't looked up to that caliber in year two so far.

He finished with three tackles and four pressures against the Titans, and while the pressures are good, there's still something left to be desired. Latu is yet to log a sack and isn't showing he's an artist in that regard. We'll see if Latu is having a slow start with more to come.

Riser | Daniel Jones

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (white and blue uniform) throws a pass to his tight end Tyler Warren.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continues to shock the NFL after a disastrous tenure with the New York Giants. Sunday was no different, as Jones finished with 18/25 passes completed for 228 passing yards, one TD toss, and no turnovers.

Jones also found five different receivers two or more times, with Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way with six catches for 73 receiving yards and a score. Jones looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three games and isn't' slowing down.

Faller | Consistent Pressure

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (white and blue uniform) tries for a tackle with the rest of his teammates.
Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts' defensive front sacked Cam Ward four times and pressured him 25 times, which on the surface looks like a great performance. However, when further examining, Indy did much of the damage early. To beat better teams, it must be closer to the entire game.

Tyquan Lewis (two), Neville Gallimore (one), and Kwity Paye (one) logged the sacks, but overall, the pressure wasn't consistent for the entirety of the contest. When the Colts face Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, they'll need to cause far more chaos in the pocket to avoid getting picked apart.

Riser | Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (white and blue uniform) stretches out for a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) stretches in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continued his dominance by destroying the Titans with 102 rushing yards and a trio of scores on the ground. His day was highlighted by an incredible 46-yard touchdown that featured Taylor shucking and spinning off defenders to hit paydirt.

Steichen's offense has operated great through Jones' right arm, but Taylor is still the engine that propels the entire scheme. Taylor is arguably the best running back in the NFL through three weeks, and given how much the Colts lean on him, expect that to continue until proven otherwise.

Faller | Xavien Howard

Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (blue and white jersey) celebrates after a big play on defense.
Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) celebrates a turnover against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Colts veteran cornerback Xavien Howard is struggling as a starter this year. After a horrible performance against the Denver Broncos, Howard still looks exploitable. He finished with two tackles and a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 52.4.

This grade isn't awful, but it is the third-lowest on the team for the game over 61 defensive snaps. If Kenny Moore II has to miss any extended time, expect Howard to take on even more of a role. If that happens, he must improve, or he'll continue to get exposed.

Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Walley is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.

