Indianapolis Colts | 5 Keys to Defeating Green Bay Packers
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon to face the Green Bay Packers (0-1). With both teams looking for their first victory of 2024, let's take a look into the five keys for Indianapolis to be the squad to come out on top for the week 2 matchup.
Contain Jayden Reed
Former 2023 second-round pick Jayden Reed erupted during 2023 for his rookie season in Green Bay. He hauled in 64 catches (94 targets; 68.1%) for 793 receiving yards (12.4 average) and 8 touchdowns. The Packers also put the football in his hands as a runner 11 times for 119 rushing yards (10.8 average) and another 2 scores. Reed also utilized punt-returning abilities for 11 total and 94 yards (8.5 average). Altogether, Reed tallied 1,006 all-purpose yards for 2023.
Fast track to 2024 and Reed is already leading the NFL in receiving yards (138) after decimating the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary during week one. Reed caught 4 passes for 34.5 yards per reception, 1 touchdown, and 3 first downs. He'd toss in another carry for 33 rushing yards and a score on the ground. After the news of Colts cornerback JuJu Brents being lost to a knee injury, Indianapolis must contain Reed. If they allow the second-year pass-catcher to take off, it might be a long day for Gus Bradley.
Attack with Alec Pierce
Third-year receiver Alec Pierce had arguably his best career game against the Houston Texans in week one. He caught all 3 targets for 125 receiving yards (41.7 average) and a 60-yard touchdown from Anthony Richardson.
Pierce will likely cool off, but it’s not impossible to think of another solid performance. Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander was cooked against the Eagles for a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 48.9. Alexander will see Pierce and is coming off an opposite type of performance. Look for Steichen to know this and test Alexander’s confidence against the deep pass. However, Green Bay will likely try to take Richardson's deep ball away early to force more precision throws.
Run Early, Run Often
Indianapolis’ offense effectiveness is partly predicated on the rushing attack that features quarterback Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. However, against the Texans Richardson led the way with 6 carries for 56 rushing yards and 1 TD; while Taylor struggled mightily with 16 carries for 48 rushing yards and a 3.0 average. If it weren’t for Taylor’s rushing touchdown then his game against Houston is considered awful.
The Packers were just exploited for 109 rushing yards and 2 scores on the ground from Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts grabbed 33 rushing yards on 13 carries. Indianapolis must follow suit by activating the ground game with Taylor, otherwise, everything falls on the arm and feet of Richardson for a second-straight game.
Get Richardson into a Passing Rhythm, and Early
Richardson’s box score against the Texans looks ugly with 9/19 completions. But, he concluded with an explosive 212 passing yards and 2 touchdowns to Pierce and Ashton Dulin (54 yards). The former Florida Gators field general also tacked on 56 rushing yards and another score to account for 268 of the Colts’ 303 total yards and three of four touchdowns.
While Richardson needs to clean up the easier, intermediate throws, that shouldn’t be a problem with the coaching staff alongside Shane Steichen. For the 22-year-old to be so deadly this early in his career is incredibly encouraging. Indy’s offense needs more production from Taylor to help Richardson's passing efficiency against a typically tough Packers defense.
This can be done by reversing the gameplan early and getting Richardson into rhythm with quick, easy completions. If Steichen can make Richardson comfortable with easy reads and RPOs, it will build confidence and help the completion %. This type of execution will still open up the ground game and deep passes/play-action if done properly against Green Bay.
Take Away Josh Jacobs
While it might be hard to contain Reed for Indianapolis, it will also be difficult to keep former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs, under wraps. The Colts just got gashed by the Texans and Joe Mixon (159 yards) for 213 rushing yards. Mixon, similar to Jacobs, is a veteran running back with a new team, but the Colts know that can still spell issues.
With recent injuries to the defensive front to players like DeForest Buckner (back) and Kwity Paye (hamstring), the Colts can’t afford to repeat their disastrous performance against the run again. If Indianapolis has to go into Lambeau Field without Buckner and Paye, more responsibility will fall on Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, Tyquan Lewis, and Laiatu Latu to silence Jacobs’ impact. While it’s likely Indianapolis will face Malik Willis, they still can’t overlook the athletic quarterback and Jacobs in the backfield as a rushing threat.
