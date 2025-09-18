Great Injury Updates Surface for Colts on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for their first divisional matchup of the season against the Tennessee Titans. Currently sitting at 2-0 and the number one seed in the AFC, the Colts have an opportunity to widen their lead on the rest of the AFC South.
In last weekend's win against the Denver Broncos, the Colts were without defensive starters Charvarius Ward and Laiatu Latu. Both have begun practicing this week, with all signs pointing to a return to the field this Sunday.
Looking at Thursday's injury report, the Colts have two new names on the list compared to a day prior.
Colts' Injury Report
- LB Joe Bachie (Quad) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- T Bernhard Raimann (Illness) - LP
- TE Tyler Warren (Toe) - LP
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - FULL
- RB Tyler Goodson (Elbow) - FULL
- LB Austin Ajiake (Throat) - FULL
- DE Laiatu Latu (Hamstring) - FULL
- WR Josh Downs (Ankle) - FULL
Bachie did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, but was a non-participant on Thursday. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will hope to have his starting linebacker active against the Titans.
Stewart took another rest day, following the same routine he had in last week's preparation for Denver.
Raimann, who's the blindside tackle for Daniel Jones, is still dealing with illness. He was a limited participant on Wednesday, but his playing through sickness in practice is a good sign that he'll play on Sunday if he feels any better.
Warren was a non-participant on Wednesday but found his way back to the practice field today. With two stellar performances to start his NFL career, Warren looks to build on a strong foundation against Tennessee.
Ward missed all three practices and the Broncos' tilt last week due to a concussion suffered in the team's Week 1 win against the Miami Dolphins. He was a full participant on Wednesday and is showing signs of starting once again in Nashville.
Goodson was inactive in both of Indy's first two matchups, but has been a full participant in practice both days this week.
Ajiake was recently promoted to the 53-man roster and could be seeing increased action on Sunday due to Bachie's injury. He was a full participant yesterday, too.
Latu suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week and was a limited participant on Wednesday. His upgraded status shows positive signs of playing against Cam Ward and the Titans.
Downs was a non-participant on Wednesday, but the team likely kept him out for caution. His full-participant status is a good sign for Shane Steichen's offense.
Titans' Injury Report
- T JC Latham (Hip) - DNP
- WR Bryce Ouver (Knee) - DNP
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (Back) - DNP
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Ankle) - LP
- G Kevin Zeitler (Bicep) - LP
- NT T’Vondre Sweat (Ankle) - LP
- S Kevin Winston Jr. (Hamstring) - LP
- RB Kalel Mullings (Ankle) - LP
The only new name on the list for Tennessee is Brownlee. He's the other starting corner opposite Sneed, making it both the CB1 and CB2 on the injury report.
Latham, the starting right tackle, did not practice last week or play against the Los Angeles Rams. He was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice as well.
Next to Latham is Zeitler, who was upgraded from a non-participant yesterday to a limited participant today.
Sweat was a limited participant once again, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan is hoping to get him back into the mix soon.