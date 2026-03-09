The Indianapolis Colts have made their first external addition of the 2026 free agency cycle, choosing to address edge rushing depth for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis is signing veteran edge rusher Arden Key to a two-year contract worth up to $20 million, including $11 million guaranteed.

The #Colts are signing former #Titans standout edge Arden Key to a 2-year deal worth up to $20M with $11M guaranteed, source said.



The deal was done by Tory Dandy of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/bgijnJUxuh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

The deal comes during the NFL’s legal tampering period, which opened March 9th and allows teams to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before contracts can officially be signed on March 11th.

For the Colts, the move represents an early effort to reinforce a defensive front that has been a point of emphasis heading into the offseason.

For the last few seasons, Indy's edge rushing position hasn't had the juice necessary to make opposing quarterbacks consistently uncomfortable.

While Key isn't a blockbuster signing or Day 1 starter, his value will be in the rotational aspect to keep the defensive front dangerous when the higher-end players need a breather or injuries hit the position room.

Key, 29, arrives in Indianapolis after spending the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he developed into a consistent contributor along the edge.

During that stretch with Tennessee, Key recorded 16.5 sacks and served as a rotational pass-rush presence capable of creating pressure in obvious passing situations.

His most recent season in 2025 was shortened to 12 games, where he finished with 22 tackles and four sacks before missing the Titans’ final stretch.

Arden Key with the cross chop. Attacks the set, changes his rush angle & clears the blocker’s outisde hand. Nearly gets a strip sack! #passrush #titans pic.twitter.com/oXFFQWPssF — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 14, 2023

The production adds to an eight-year NFL career that has included stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Titans.

Across those stints, Key has totaled 30.5 career sacks while building a reputation as an athletic, situational pass rusher who can contribute across multiple defensive fronts.

For Indianapolis, the addition gives the defensive line another experienced presence alongside 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu.

Laiatu Latu goes speed to power to avoid the chip from the RB. Works “2 to 1” on the power rush, sheds inside & runs down Rodgers for the sack! #PassRush #Colts #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/gSCXa6dVcV — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 3, 2025

Latu was drafted to be a foundational piece of the Colts’ future pass rush, and adding a veteran like Key provides depth and rotational flexibility for a unit that has been searching for more consistent pressure off the edge.

The signing also arrives at a time when the Colts are managing several other major roster priorities.

Indianapolis recently secured wide receiver Alec Pierce with a four-year extension reportedly worth $116 million, while negotiations on a long-term deal for quarterback Daniel Jones remain ongoing as the team works through its salary-cap strategy.

Within that broader roster picture, Key represents a relatively modest investment with the potential to stabilize the Colts’ pass-rush rotation.

If he can provide steady pressure opposite Latu and contribute on passing downs, Indianapolis may have quietly addressed one of its defensive needs early in the 2026 free agency window.

However, much more is needed for the defensive end spot in Indianapolis. Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all free agents, and the likelihood none of them are retained is high.

Expect more to be done by the Colts, as they can't become a true contender without more potency along the defensive front.