Colts Lose Top Free Agent to Vikings in Consecutive Days
On Monday, nine-year Indianapolis Colts starting center Ryan Kelly agreed to a new two-year, $18 million deal to join the Minnesota Vikings. On Tuesday, his linemate and the Colts' top in-house free agent, right guard Will Fries, decided to join him, agreeing to a five-year deal worth up to $88 million.
"Guard Will Fries is headed to the Vikings for five years and $88 million, sources told ESPN," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted on X. "One of the top interior linemen on the market is now off the board."
With Fries and Kelly leaving for Minnesota, it leaves vacancies for the Colts at center and right guard. However, the Colts were prepared for this, drafting Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves last year. With the Colts bringing right tackle Braden Smith back, it likely puts Goncalves at right guard while Bortolini mans the middle at center.
Fries (6'6", 305, 26 years old) was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (248th pick) of the 2021 NFL Draft as a player who had the flexibility to play all five positions on the line. However, he found a home at right guard during the 2022 season and has since started 31 consecutive games.
According to Pro Football Focus, Fries has increased his overall grade in each of his first four seasons, from 54.8 to 58.4, 61.2, and 86.9, also increasing his pass-blocking grade each year as well.
Fries saw just 268 snaps in 2024 before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the time, Fries was playing at an All-Pro level. He was graded as the NFL's 10th-best offensive lineman overall (fifth-best interior offensive lineman) and 10th-best run blocker (seventh-best IOL).
