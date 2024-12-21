Colts Activate Rookie, Captain from Injured Reserve for Titans Match
The Indianapolis Colts received a big update on two critical starters ahead of their AFC South clash with the 3-11 Tennessee Titans. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) are activated from injured reserve and will play tomorrow.
The downside to the Saturday update is that second-year cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) won't suit up. However, he wasn't presumed to play; if he did, it would have likely been in a limited capacity for Gus Bradley's troops.
Carlies is the best coverage linebacker for Indianapolis, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.0 on 41 coverage snaps. With E.J. Speed (knee) set to miss this contest, Carlies, and Zaire Franklin will be relied upon to anchor the second level of the defense. As for Colts' captain and Pro Bowl center Kelly, he'll play for the first time since Week seven against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tanor Bortolini and Danny Pinter filled in during Kelly's absence, but the veteran hasn't played his best this year. Per Pro Football Focus, Kelly has grades of 63.7 overall, 70.3 pass-blocking, and 61.1 run-blocking. He'll look to return to his best tomorrow against Tennessee.
The Colts don't appear to be playing for much in Week 16, but there is still a chance they make the postseason if a prayer is answered. However, nothing matters if they drop this one at home to fall to a sad 6-9. We'll see what happens in what will undoubtedly be a close, fight to the finish tomorrow afternoon.
