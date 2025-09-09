Colts Add Former Commanders’ Starter Among Other Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Keydrain Calligan and safety Darrick Forrest to the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. To make room for the newcomers, the Colts released center Mose Vavao and safety Trey Washington.
Calligan, who played his last year of collegiate football for Southeastern Louisiana, spent time with the Houston Texans in the offseason before spending training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. Calligan recorded stats in two preseason games for the Seahawks, making three total tackles.
Forrest, on the other hand, was a 2021 fifth-round draft pick for the Washington Commanders. He appeared in 40 games (17 starts) for the Commanders, with his best season coming in 2022 when he snagged four interceptions, forced two fumbles, and had 88 total tackles.
Forrest played in 10 games for Washington last season, helping the team reach the NFC Championship game. He spent the 2025 offseason and training camp with the Buffalo Bills. In preseason, Forrest made seven total tackles across three games.
Forrest played his college football at Cincinnati, so it's likely that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had a good look at him while he was still coaching the Cincinnati Bengals.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Vavao, who the Colts cut, signed as an undrafted free agent in May. He was a full-time starter at Fresno State, where he played alongside New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener. Vavao played 100 preseason snaps for the Colts.
Washington, the other cut victim, was another undrafted free agent. Washington played his college football at Ole Miss, playing in 52 games across four seasons. Across his last two seasons, he hauled in four interceptions, had eight passes defended, and made 147 total tackles (five for loss).
Washington appeared in all three preseason games for the Colts, making 10 total tackles. Indianapolis is choosing to get a look at the veteran Forrest instead of keeping Washington on the roster.
The roster moves come after the Colts signed running back Ameer Abdullah to the practice squad on Monday. To make room for Abdullah, the Colts released veteran back Khalil Herbert, who had joined the team in free agency.
The Colts have added some secondary depth after news broke that Charvarius Ward is in concussion protocol and Jaylon Jones is dealing with a re-aggravated hamstring issue.