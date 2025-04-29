Colts Add the Perfect Role Player Through Draft
The Indianapolis Colts strayed from their typical athletic mold in this draft class. They selected multiple players with average to below-average athletic scores, and defensive tackle Tim Smith may be the biggest outlier in the group. Despite his athletic limitations, Smith is arguably the most intriguing day-three selection the Colts made this year.
The Colts have had major issues stopping the run in the recent season, particularly when defensive tackle Grover Stewart is subbed off the field. 152 defensive tackles had at least 78 snaps in run defense this past season (according to Pro Football Focus). Stewart and DeForest Buckner ranked among the top 11 in run defense grade, while reserve players Taven Bryan (68th) and Raekwon Davis (137th) both graded out poorly.
This problem isn't even limited to 2024, either. Eric Johnson ranked 146th (out of 146 qualifying players) in run defense back in 2023, while Bryan was 116th (Stewart was number six in run defense grade in comparison). The expectation for a backup defensive tackle shouldn't be superstardom, but the Colts simply need adequate play behind Stewart so he can get some much-needed rest in the middle of games. That is where a player like Smith comes into play.
Smith is coming off of his best collegiate season in 2024, hitting career-highs in tackles, run stops, and overall run defense grade. He flashed outstanding power on film and he is as technically sound as it gets in the run game coming into the NFL. The Colts have needed this type of player for years, and Smith will have every chance in training camp to win a key rotational job.
Power and Explosion in Run Defense
Smith's bread and butter is his ability to defend the run. He showcases excellent power and pop on film, and he does an excellent job of displacing offensive players at the snap. He is well versed in attacking double teams as well and he is a player that almost always wins with leverage at the point of attack. Smith even played across the defensive line at Alabama, so he has the versatility and the experience to be a bit of a chess piece in multiple fronts in the NFL.
Smith's frame offers a lot to like as well, as he could likely stand to get back to his playing weight of 310-315 or so. His low center of gravity along with his massive hands and sturdy build remind me a lot of Star Lotulelei, a former first round pick that played many years in the NFL as a key reserve defensive tackle.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sneaky Athleticism
Smith's testing numbers were underwhelming, and I'm not going to make the argument that he is secretly some elite athlete who tanked his own draft stock. He can be pretty stiff in the open field, and there are some limitations on film (particularly as a pass rusher). That being said, I don't see him as a horrible athlete in run defense.
Smith actually has an impressive mix of athletic counters in his run defense toolbox. He will occasionally throw in swim moves and under moves that take a fair amount of quickness to pull off, and he creates negative plays with these sudden change-ups. He's also much more explosive off of the ball than his testing indicates, but that might just be a 32 game starter timing up snap counts.
Ending on a High Note
Smith ended his college career playing against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was a disappointing season for the Crimson Tide, and I'm sure that Smith envisioned his college career ending with another shot at a championship. Instead, the team had to settle for a mid-tier bowl game, and Smith put together the best showing of his college career.
Smith finished with five run stops and a sack in his final game in college. He was simply unstoppable all game long, and his run defense in particular was stellar.
The Bottom Line
The Colts needed to come out of this draft with more beef in the trenches, especially on the defensive line. The rotational defensive tackles last season couldn't get it done in run defense, and drafting a player like Smith is the first step in rectifying that issue.
Smith is unlikely to ever be a productive pass rusher in the NFL and he has some athletic limitations, but he excels at stopping the run. He can step in from day one and be a capable player in run defense, which is exactly what this team was looking for in round six of the draft. He has a great chance this offseason to be a major contributor in his rookie season.
Recommended Articles