Colts' Tim Smith Pick Receives Draft Grade
The Indianapolis Colts drafted defensive tackle Tim Smith from Alabama with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Smith played five years at Alabama, starting 32 games and appearing in 32 more. In his final season, Smith tallied a career-high 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. Smith was a part of the 2020 Alabama team that won the National Championship against Ohio State.
At the NFL combine, Smith was measured as 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds with 33-inch arms and nearly 10.5-inch hands. Smith's RAS score was 4.44 -- fairly low for a Chris Ballard draft pick.
It's the second pick focused on the front seven for the Colts this draft as Smith joins JT Tuimoloau as a rookie on the defensive line. As of now, Indianapolis is sending out its star duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart as starting defensive tackles. Smith will join the depth ranks alongside Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore ahead of 2025.
Smith grades higher as a run-stopper than a pass-rusher according to Pro Football Focus. He tallied only 11 pressures in 2024, but that wasn't his main job. Smith primarily lined up in the B gap, meant to stuff the runner at the line of scrimmage.
His top performance came in the bowl game against Michigan, where he recorded a 92.1 grade, per PFF. Smith made seven tackles (two for a loss) and recorded one sack against the Wolverines.
Personally, I didn't view defensive tackle as an area of pressing need for the Colts. Buckner, Stewart, Adebawore, and Gallimore would've been a fine rotation to have going into the season.
Smith isn't the most athletic, but his run defense is promising. If Lou Anarumo uses him in the right situations, he could have an impact starting from his rookie season.