Colts Add Potential Starting Linebacker With Anarumo Ties
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly signed veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt to a one-year contract following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, according to head coach Shane Steichen.
The Colts later announced they have placed linebacker Joe Bachie on IR to clear a roster spot for Pratt.
"We're excited about [Germaine Pratt], excited about his talents," Steichen said.
Pratt spent six years with the Cincinnati Bengals and current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. After Pratt was let go by the Raiders, most immediately linked the Colts to the seventh-year defender due to his past connections with Anarumo.
The Colts have been searching for the right player to line up beside Zaire Franklin at linebacker, and Pratt becomes the newest veteran to be thrown in the mix. Indy has started Joe Bachie in all five games this season, but he's struggled to show that he's a starting-caliber player.
Pratt opted to stay in Vegas last weekend and did not travel with the Raiders ahead of their matchup against the Colts. In his four games this season, Pratt recorded 25 total tackles (one for loss) and two passes defended.
While in Cincinnati, Pratt started in 88 games under Anarumo. The former third-round pick out of NC State recorded 616 total tackles (32 for loss), 23 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and five fumble recoveries across six seasons.
In seven playoff games, Pratt recorded 49 total tackles, one interception, and four passes defended.
The Colts have tried playing Chad Muma, Austin Ajiake, and Cam McGrone at linebacker, but none of the players have been able to get the job done. Pratt will likely have an instant impact on the defense due to his experience and understanding of Anarumo's defensive schemes.
Rapoport reported that three other teams besides the Colts tried to sign Pratt, but the veteran chose to go where he'll feel most comfortable.
Pratt adds to the growing list of players signed by Anarumo due to past connections. The Colts brought in Xavien Howard at cornerback in late August, but the veteran decided to retire four games into the season. The Colts brought in Mike Hilton a couple of weeks ago, but the ninth-year nickel corner was only signed to the practice squad and is now on IR.