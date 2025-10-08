Colts' Shane Steichen Emerges as Coach of the Year Favorite
The Indianapolis Colts entered 2025 with questions — from the quarterback room to front office job security.
Five weeks later, those questions have answers. Shane Steichen has not only stabilized a team that looked lost a year ago, he’s turned it into one of the AFC’s most complete units.
Steichen’s odds to win Coach of the Year have dropped to +300 on DraftKings Sportsbook, making him the betting favorite to take home the award.
It’s a deserved rise for a coach who didn’t just save his job — he redefined his franchise by betting on Daniel Jones.
Steichen’s quarterback decision was the gamble that changed everything. While most expected the Colts to stick with their young first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson, Steichen pivoted to the veteran Jones — a move that has completely reshaped the offense.
Through five weeks, the Colts are 4-1 and look like one of the most balanced teams in football. They rank first in rushing touchdowns per game (2.2), second in total touchdowns per game (3.6), first in red-zone attempts per game (5.0), and second in yards per play (6.5) — numbers that speak to Steichen’s offensive command.
The Colts also lead the league in point differential by a wide margin at +74. That dominance reflects just how complete this team has become under Steichen’s leadership.
Jones leads the NFL in QBR (79.7), thriving in a system built around timing, quick decisions, and layered play-action concepts.
Meanwhile, veteran running back Jonathan Taylor has reclaimed his crown as the league’s premier back, leading the NFL in rushing yards (480) and touchdowns (6), while spearheading an attack that wears defenses down by the second half.
In 2024, Indianapolis finished 18th in overall grade and 19th in points scored. They were graded just 26th in passing, 30th in rushing, and 22nd in special teams — a middling mix that reflected a team still searching for its identity.
That identity has arrived in 2025. The Colts now rank 4th in overall grade, 6th in offensive grade, 8th in passing grade, 8th in rush grade, and 4th in special teams grade per Pro Football Focus, with the third-fewest opponent points per game.
That’s not luck — that’s Steichen. His fingerprints are all over this transformation, from offensive tempo to defensive toughness.
The offense’s rhythm has shifted from reactive to assertive. Steichen’s run-centric approach forces defenses to crowd the line, opening passing lanes for Jones and allowing Taylor to dictate the game’s tempo.
Indianapolis now averages 32.6 points per game — more than ten points above last year’s average of 22.2.
The last Colts coach to win Coach of the Year was interim head coach Bruce Arians in 2012. If Steichen keeps this up, that decade-long drought might finally end.
He’s molded an overlooked roster into a 4-1 powerhouse with clear direction and purpose. And right now, there’s no one in football pushing the right buttons quite like Shane Steichen.
Steichen has given Indianapolis an identity rooted in discipline and belief in the process. If the Colts keep winning, it won’t just be an underdog story — it’ll be proof that Steichen has built something sustainable in Indianapolis.
