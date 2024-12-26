Colts Add Reinforcement in the Secondary
The Indianapolis Colts have reinforced the secondary with their latest practice squad signing.
According to a team release, the Colts have signed undrafted safety Michael Tutsie to the practice squad.
Tutsie has a familiar name for Colts fans, who saw the second-year safety get some reps with Indianapolis' training camp during 2023 and 2024. Eventually, Tutsie was cut before the start of both seasons, effectively not giving him a nod for the 53-man roster, but he's now returning to the practice squad.
Tutsie is a 5-foot-11, 189-pound safety who spent all four years of his collegiate career with North Dakota State from 2018 to 2022. During his time there, he had 56 starts leading to 338 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defended, and 11 interceptions.
Keep an eye on Tutsie's status heading into the season's final two games, where the second-year safety could potentially find his way to some time on the main roster if he makes a worthwhile impression on the practice squad.
His next chance to suit up for the Colts in-game will come on Sunday when Indianapolis travels to face the New York Giants.
