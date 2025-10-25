Colts Add Two New Defenders for Clash with Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have made roster adjustments ahead of a key matchup in the AFC South against the 1-6 Tennessee Titans. With so much needed at the cornerback and defensive end positions, the Colts elevated Cameron Mitchell and Durell Nchami to the 53-man roster.
The Colts have seen their cornerback room get decimated with several injuries. Luckily, slot cornerback Kenny Moore II returned last week after being sidelined with an Achilles injury. It appeared like starter Jaylon Jones might return, but he won't see the field with his hamstring setback.
This prompted the elevation of Mitchell, who saw action against the Los Angeles Chargers, logging 45 snaps and putting up Pro Football Focus grades of 57.3 overall and 56.4 coverage. Mitchell has played for three years in the NFL and has limited experience.
We'll see how much action Mitchell sees against a waning Titans offense on Sunday.
As for Nchami, he's been on the Colts' practice squad and now gets a chance to shine for Lou Anarumo's defense against the Titans' bottom-tier offense.
Nchami will join a defensive edge room that features names like Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and J.T. Tuimoloau. Given that the Colts only have three defensive ends, it wouldn't be surprising if Nchami sees the field on Sunday.
Indy's defense has a big-time opportunity to take advantage of Tennessee's brutally bad offense led by Cam Ward.
Ward has struggled badly with a lack of weapons and an underperforming offensive line, putting up just four touchdown passes to five interceptions and five fumbles. Ward is also the fourth-most pressured QB in the NFL (102) and the most sacked (30).
Indianapolis' defense hasn't been electric, but it is still tied at 11th in total points allowed with 140. Given that Tennessee is only putting up 13.7 points per game, this bodes well for Indianapolis to get the job done despite Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis missing the game.
This matchup is a gold one for the Colts on paper, but Indianapolis cannot treat it that way in the slightest. If the Colts can take care of business similar to how they did in Week 3 (41-20 defeat of the Titans), they'll sweep their divisional rival for the third-straight year.
The Colts are red-hot and show zero signs of slowing down. We'll see if they can avoid a trap game and how the coaching staff utilizes Mitchell and Nchami in Week 8.