Two Dynamic Dolphins Defenders Perfect for Colts Trade
The Indianapolis Colts are the top team in the NFL, sitting at a 6-1 record. This team's offense has stormed through opposing defenses and has appeared to be nearly unstoppable, averaging 33.1 points per game.
But Indianapolis' defense has been another story. Despite playing well, Lou Anarumo's stop troops have seen immense injuries and setbacks, as well as an underwhelming pass rush that hasn't gotten to the quarterback as much as needed.
The Colts restructured cornerback Kenny Moore II's contract to free up $3.8 million, which allows Chris Ballard to execute a trade. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts are in play for a difference-maker on the defensive side.
Two players stand out immediately, given the lack of pass rush: Miami Dolphins defenders Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
Jaelan Phillips
The Dolphins are a team that is falling apart through seven weeks. Currently, they're sitting at a brutal 1-6 record, the exact opposite of the Colts. However, pass rusher Jaelan Phillips is a name to keep an eye on if the Dolphins want to move players.
Phillips was drafted with the 18th overall selection in 2021 and has struggled with injuries, especially over the last few seasons (22 games missed in 2023 and 2024). So far this year, Phillips has put up 19 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 22 quarterback pressures.
The Colts can use all the help up front defensively that they can get, especially considering that quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (Pittsburgh Steelers), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), and Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) approaoching in the upcoming weeks.
Phillips has put up a decent career, stacking up 25.0 sacks, 171 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 58 quarterback hits over the course of 53 games. Perhaps all Phillips needs for his career to truly take off is a new scene, and that might be in the Circle City.
Bradley Chubb
One of Miami's top defensive players, Chubb has played in the NFL for eight years (five years with the Denver Broncos, three years with Miami). Chubb, similar to Phillips, has struggled with injuries, even missing the entirety of the 2024 season with an ACL tear.
Despite the injuries, Chubb would be a great get for Anarumo's defense. Through a miserable 2025 year with his Dolphins, Chubb has been a bright spot, providing 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss.
Chubb hasn't necessarily been a pressure machine, averaging 2.14 per game. But Chubb's experience and abilities are just what the Colts need. Chubb has put together a good career through 80 games, tallying 43.5 sacks, 276 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 99 quarterback hits, and 14 fumbles forced.
Keep an eye on Chubb, especially. He's the better option between him and Phillips, and might be exactly what Indianapolis needs as they continue to put together one of the best seasons in recent memory for the franchise.