Colts' Adetomiwa Adebawore Sees the NFL Game Slowing Down for Him
The Indianapolis Colts took a chance in the 2023 NFL Draft on a 282-pound defensive lineman in Adetomiwa Adebawore, who ran a jaw-dropping 4.49-second 40-yard dash in the hopes they could mold him into an explosive playmaker.
After a slow first two years in which he's played just 269 total defensive snaps, the athletic ball of clay is starting to see things slowing down for him as he closes out a pivotal summer that could decide whether or not he remains a Colt.
He's off to a good start to the preseason, compiling four tackles (one for loss), 1.0 sack, and one quarterback hit in the Colts' preseason opener on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.
“Yeah, I feel comfortable," Adebawore said this week. "I think just getting those reps, the extra experience has really helped me kind of just hone in on what's important, and it's kind of overall slowed my game down. So, it's been good for me.”
Since 2023, Adebawore has been active for 26 games and totaled 12 tackles (4 for loss), 2.5 sacks, and six quarterback hits. He's been known as far more of an interior pass-rusher than a run defender, but the juice just hasn't been there consistently enough in either area for him to crack the lineup on a more regular basis.
“Yeah, I think just being more consistent in the run game and pass game," Adebawore answered as to what he needs to do to see more playing time. "So, playing the run a lot better, and then rushing – rushing and getting production.”
Adebawore has some competition for a roster spot in the interior defensive line rotation. Behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, Adebawore is joined by fellow three-tech Neville Gallimore, as well as nose tackles Tim Smith, Eric Johnson II, Josh Tupou, and Devonta Davis, and the Colts can only keep so many.
Besides his rare speed for his size, another oddity for Adebawore is the fact that he's a consistent special-teams participant. He went from 74 special teams snaps as a rookie to 223 in 2024, split between the kick return (86), kick coverage (79), punt return (47), and field goal/extra point block (11) units.
You don't see a lot of 280-pound players out there on kickoffs, but Adebawore knows the more you can do, the more likely you are to stick around.
"I see it as 'The more you can do,'" Adebawore said. "You know, I bring value playing defense and special teams, so I think it just overall helps the team."