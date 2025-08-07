Horseshoe Huddle

Colts vs. Ravens Live Updates: Anthony Richardson Gets the Start

Keep track of the Indianapolis Colts' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jake Arthur

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has a conversation Thursday, July 24, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has a conversation Thursday, July 24, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. E.T., as both teams commence their preseason.

The two sides held a joint practice on Tuesday afternoon at the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD. Both the Colts' offense and defense had encouraging performances on the day, highlighted by a big afternoon from second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell and rookie defender Hunter Wohler.

Following practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson Sr. will start at quarterback against the Ravens and play for about a quarter and a half. Daniel Jones will then come in and play for about a half of a quarter. Next Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, the two quarterbacks will swap roles.

Stay tuned here for updates throughout Colts vs. Ravens:

Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) warms up Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) warms up Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pre-Game

UPDATE: As pre-game warmups completed, numerous veterans were seen not in uniform, indicating that they will not play. Among those not playing are Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, and Charvarius Ward.

The Colts have dealt with a handful of injuries over the last week or so, which has kept important players out of practice. On Tuesday in the joint practice, cornerbacks Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and JuJu Brents (hamstring), and linebackers Zaire Franklin (ankle) and Jaylon Carlies (undisclosed) all missed practice. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (leg tightness) was a limited participant, while another cornerback, rookie Justin Walley, left early with a knee injury. Along with other select veterans, it's unlikely that the aforementioned players will suit up against the Ravens.

