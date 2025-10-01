Colts' Adonai Mitchell Collapse Called 'Miserable'
The Indianapolis Colts lost their first game of the 2025 NFL season after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Plenty of storylines branched off of this tilt, but none more than Adonai Mitchell's complete unraveling.
It's simple: Mitchell's lack of awareness and understanding put Indianapolis at a disadvantage, which contributed to their loss. There's a lot to learn for such a young wide receiver, but as Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports points out, this performance was absolutely 'miserable.'
To recap, Mitchell had a beautiful 75-yard touchdown reception called back due to fumbling at the goal line after trying to celebrate before officially hitting paydirt.
Indy was down by three to the Rams near the start of the second half, and this pass from Daniel Jones to Mitchell would have put the team up by four. Instead, it resulted in a touchback and immediately halted any momentum earned by the Colts.
This was the lowest possible play from the second-year receiver. You'd think that would be enough, but Mitchell's brutal afternoon was just getting started.
Next, running back Jonathan Taylor would, yet again, put together a highlight-riddled 53-yard run. Taylor capped it off with a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put Indianapolis up 26-20. However, this play would be called back.
Mitchell was flagged for a holding penalty, removing the long touchdown from the NFL's top rusher.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts followed this up with a horrific defense drive that saw Rams wide receiver TuTu Atwell scorch Lou Anarumo's defense (which had 10 men on the field) for a game-clinching 88-yard touchdown.
While Mitchell wasn't playing defense, the momentum he helped the Rams obtain gave Los Angeles exactly what they needed to steal the game away from Indy.
Mitchell had mental lapses in Week 4, but he has a huge opportunity to learn from such an awful game.
It's hard to tell how Indianapolis plans to address his playing time moving forward, but it's not a far-fetched assumption to believe his snap count might be dialed back.
Mitchell has the talent to be the best wide receiver on the Colts' roster. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce are excellent, but neither of those three pass-catchers has the all-around potential of Mitchell.
The struggling Las Vegas Raiders are next up for the 3-1 Colts. Pierce missed Week 4 due a concussion, and will try to get back in action for the Raiders clash. If he suits up, Mitchell's snap count will likely be greatly reduced.
Even if Pierce misses his second-straight game, Ashton Dulin could see a bump in action while Mitchell sees some pulled back. Either way, the Colts must teach a lesson to Mitchell that these types of pitfalls cannot happen.
Sullivan calling this game from Mitchell 'miserable' is on point. It's unacceptable what Mitchell did, especially given the stakes of the mistakes. But a young player like Mitchell can learn from these massive setbacks if they're willing to put in the work.
Luckily, Mitchell owned up to it, and the only way to go for the former Texas Longhorn is up.