ESPN Fantasy Says Colts Rookie Receiver May Provide 'Big Return'
The Indianapolis Colts have a potentially potent receiving corps led by veteran mainstay Michael Pittman Jr. Followed by Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell. While Pittman and Downs are the most recognizable and reliable, Mitchell might be the most explosive and have the highest ceiling. ESPN's fantasy experts think the same in their recent article highlighting the instances that fans shouldn't be surprised if they happen. For Mitchell's entry, Stephania Bell believes he can finish his rookie year with fantasy impact as a top 35 WR with Anthony Richardson as his quarterback.
"Currently being drafted as WR61, the Indianapolis Colts rookie has the size and speed (his 4.34 40-yard dash was third fastest among wide receivers at this year's combine) to render him a deep threat in this offense."- Stephania Bell | ESPN Fantasy Staff
Bell mentions Mitchell can be the explosive factor in the deep passing game that Shane Steichen preached about all offseason. Given his incredible athleticism and Richardson's arm talent, it's not hard to see why Bell figured Mitchell has this allure for 2024.
The preferred approach for Indianapolis is to have Downs and Mitchell on the field and healthy, or some combination of them with Pittman and Pierce. However, even if Downs has to miss a game or two, Mitchell has already showcased the route-running techniques to win in the slot or on the outside during the preseason and joint practices. Along with this ability is his aforementioned blistering speed, giving him an edge in most one-on-one situations against defensive backs; especially if a foot race is a factor.
"Mitchell flew under the radar at Georgia but emerged at Texas to provide a glimpse of what he could become -- and the Colts liked what they saw, drafting him 52nd overall. If Downs has a prolonged absence and/or Mitchell makes a strong case for playing time, he could provide a big return on investment for fantasy managers."- Stephania Bell | ESPN Fantasy Staff
Mitchell hasn't played an NFL snap, so the brakes on his fantasy hype should be pumped until he proves his worth to a degree. While he might start the year behind third-year pass-catcher Pierce, Mitchell likely won't stay there long. There's also a chance he out-snaps Pierce from the starting week and on, giving fantasy football managers who take the chance on the former Texas Longhorn something to be excited about for 2024.
