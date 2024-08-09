Pro Football Network Reveals Colts Player to Watch in 2024 Pre-Season
The upcoming pre-season game for the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon isn't a spectacle. For some starters, the pre-season is merely a time to rest before the real games of the regular season begin in September. Names like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, running back Jonathan Taylor, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. may not play a single down during the pre-season, and with good reason.
However, this time of the NFL year is for the new additions, backups/roster bubble players, and rookies to showcase their talents in real-time during an in-game situation. Pro Football Network's Jason Katz put together the top fantasy player to watch for each AFC South franchise in the pre-season, and the rookie pass-catcher from Texas, Adonai Mitchell, graces Katz's list for Indy.
"The most intriguing player on the Colts right now is rookie WR Adonai Mitchell. The only thing that is certain on this team is that Michael Pittman Jr. is the WR1. Mitchell could be as high as the WR2 or as low as the WR4, behind both Josh Downs and Alec Pierce. Pay attention to when Mitchell plays in preseason games, as well as how he performs. It could clue us into what his role might look like when the games actually count."- Jason Katz | Pro Football Network
Mitchell was working during Friday's training camp practice with the first team in the slot. This is due to the high-ankle sprain suffered by fellow receiver Josh Downs in practice days prior. The concrete info is still murky on a definitive timetable, but Downs is likely out for at least a month. While Mitchell did play more of the outside variety for the Texas Longhorns, he still logged 94 snaps at the slot in 2023 (Pro Football Focus).
That year, Mitchell capitalized on the opportunity and shined with the Longhorns, posting 55 catches for 845 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Mitchell is as explosive as any receiver Indianapolis possesses on their roster, and he's just a rookie going into the 2024 season.
While the 21-year-old still has much room to grow as a professional wide receiver, the finished product is already visible in training camp with quarterback Anthony Richardson. From making big catches downfield to showcasing innate route-running and sure-fire hands, Mitchell has impressed coaches, teammates, and analysts across the league. Sunday will be the first time that Mitchell will take the NFL field, so we'll see what the former Longhorns star can display under the bright lights.
