'Advocate and Friend': Colts Greats Give Tribute to Jim Irsay
The Indianapolis Colts lost one of the organization's greats in Jim Irsay last month. Since his passing, an outpouring of support has been shown for the Irsay family as players, coaches, and fans reflect on his impactful life.
Before owning the Colts himself, Jim's father, Robert, made the calls for over two decades. Jim was involved with the Colts since childhood, primarily as a ballboy, and slowly he crept into other roles with the team.
Jim was loved by tons of Colts players and made a lasting impact on a number of Baltimore Colts stars while the team was there in the 70s and early 80s.
Weeks after the news of Irsay's death, Colts writer JJ Stankevitz gathered messages from a throng of Baltimore-era stars that reflect Jim's kind persona.
"Jim Irsay was a young teenager when his dad became the owner of the Baltimore Colts in 1972," said former quarterback Bert Jones. "I met him in 1973, when I reported to Colts training camp as a rookie. In the nearly 52 years of our friendship, I knew him as a man of integrity, empathy, compassion, and generosity. A team comprises many roles, from ball boy to owner, and Jim held most of those roles in his career with the Colts. He understood the responsibilities of each member of the Colts organization... The NFL has lost a passionate and committed team owner. My teammates and I have lost an advocate and a friend."
"I've known Jimmy for over 46 years and first met him when he was 17 years old, when he was a ball boy at our Baltimore Colts practices. He was a great kid and a big Colts fan along with Loudy Loudenslager. See, there was always something special about Jimmy…it was because he cared," said former linebacker Barry Krauss. "Over the years we became closer and enjoyed each other's company. He supported my efforts to contribute to the Indianapolis community by donating not only monetarily, but by participating in my Indiana children's charity golf tournaments/fundraising events in person. It was because he cared."
"As former Colts players, we will miss him," Krauss continued. "Jimmy has always included us in any special event by bringing us back together and reminding us that we were still a part of the Colts organization and TEAM. We always knew he cared about us. That's what made Jimmy special.
He was my friend and I will miss him.
RIP Jimmy. Thank you for the great memories."
"Jim Irsay was a great man, one gone too soon," said former running back Lydell Mitchell. "I remember, like it was yesterday, how this young guy hung out in my room and in Bert's room at training camp. I remember how generous he was, even at that young age. And I remember how much he genuinely cared about people. Whether hanging out and sharing pizza with us at training camp in Towson, Md., or honoring the 1975 Colts in Indianapolis, Ind., he showed us the kind of heart he had. It's not often that you find people like that. My teammates and I will miss him.
My condolences to the Irsay family and to the Colts family."
Irsay's influence has spanned generations. Colts players have shown Irsay the utmost respect in talking about how much he cared for not only the team, but every other person in the building.
The generosity and care of Irsay has lasted over 50 years in the hearts of former players. The Colts will forever miss his presence.
