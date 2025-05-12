Colts Among Prime Candidates to Address QB Next Offseason
Despite the Indianapolis Colts' efforts to improve the state of their quarterback room and outlook this offseason heading into the 2025 campaign, the stage could inevitably be set for the team to continue those motions heading into next offseason.
Heading into minicamps, having a quarterback group filled with Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, and new rookie addition Riley Leonard, it's nothing short of an interesting variety of signal callers. And while compared to the state of last season's room, perhaps it's seen a bit of a step in the right direction, but if things fall flat in the passing game for yet another season, do not count out another massive change at the position being underway.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon notes the Colts among one of the seven prime candidates to seek out a franchise quarterback this next offseason, all in the event that the pairing of Richardson and Jones doesn't provide the necessary production.
"Anthony Richardson is on very thin ice after throwing 12 interceptions in 11 games as a sophomore," Gagnon wrote. "The Colts signed Daniel Jones this offseason, but it’s entirely possible that both of those guys flunk out."
For both Richardson and Jones, this could be the most important season of their careers for their NFL future.
Richardson has shown nice flashes of being a dangerous dual-threat weapon as a thrower and a runner with unreal athleticism, but injury, accuracy, and turnover issues have prevented that from filling out entirely, now leading to lingering questions as to whether he can be the franchise guy as advertised.
As for Jones, the 2018 first-rounder does have a playoff victory to his name and previous seasons of decent success in New York, but could have one of his last chances to be a potential Week One starting candidate under center.
It's high stakes for each, and truly, for those in the coaching staff and front office as well. Without an ideal turnout at quarterback and a sputtering offense, that could be the straw that breaks the camel's back, leading to extensive turnover on the field, and the last showing from head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.
As a result, it'll make for a rather compelling training camp and preseason to unfold for this Colts group. Indianapolis has made it clear that this year will have competition under center, with Ballard frequently noting that facilitating that competitive spirit is "good for everybody" in the building, including Richardson and Jones.
Depending on how those coming weeks shake out, it could end as the determining factor for who gets that shot to start and lead this group to its ceiling, and perhaps the Colts' first playoff appearance since 2020, and end their extensive five-year streak.
The offense has the tools to facilitate a strong passing game, and with it, an effective system both through the air and on the ground. Yet, it has to come with this team's eventual starting quarterback to put those pieces together on the field to officially instill that necessary confidence.