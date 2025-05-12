Way-Too-Early Colts' Rookie Class Role Predictions for 2025
Rookie minicamp is in the books for the Indianapolis Colts, as drafted and undrafted players alike took the practice field for the first time.
The Colts focused on players with plenty of college experience and success in the 2025 NFL Draft as general manager Chris Ballard attempted to fill the remaining holes on the roster. Many of the selections from the Colts' draft class are expected to contribute immediately, especially the All-American tight end out of Penn State.
With the first practices for the rookie class now complete, here are my way-too-early predictions for the role each player of the 2025 draft class will hold this season.
TE Tyler Warren
Teams do not take tight ends high in the first round unless they believe that player will be a game changer for them. That is exactly how the Colts feel about Tyler Warren. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner will be used in many ways in Shane Steichen's offense.
“He can do a lot," Ballard mentioned about Warren after the draft. "He can play multiple spots. He's got the quarterback background, so he can play in the backfield. He's a great 50-50 ball catcher. After the catch, he's violent after the catch. He brings an element of toughness that I thought we needed to add offensively.”
Warren will likely take over as the Colts' TE1 in training camp. Look for the Colts to line up Warren all over the field to create mismatches, particularly over the middle of the field. His ability as a blocker in the run game will also allow the Colts to stay in 11 personnel and not tip their hand on whether it is a run or pass.
Expect Warren to play an important role in the Colts' offense as early as Week 1.
EDGE JT Tuimoloau
While Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu are set to be the Colts' starting edge rushers this season, that did not stop the Colts from taking JT Tuimoloau in the second round. After an impressive career at Ohio State, including a National Championship, the Colts believe Tuimoloau is ready to contribute on their defensive line right away.
"There was a three-game stretch in the playoffs that I think he ended up having like 6.5 sacks between Tennessee, Texas and Notre Dame, where he was outstanding," Ballard said. "He's got some unique qualities. He's a big guy. He's a really good athlete. He can bend, he knows how to rush. He's got good length. We're excited to get him.”
Tuimoloau will be in the mix with Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis as the first pass rushers off the bench. For the Colts, that means plenty of opportunities for the rookie, as Indy routinely rotates pass rushers to keep the unit fresh.
Look for Tuimoloau to take over the role vacated by Dayo Odeyingbo, as the Colts feel he can make an impact rushing on the outside and inside. A strong rookie campaign could put Tuimoloau in line to start at edge next season, with Latu the only other pass rusher under contract in 2026.
CB Justin Walley
The selection of Justin Walley was puzzling to many after the Colts made numerous additions to the secondary in free agency. But after hearing what the Colts' brass had to say, Walley figures to contribute early and often.
“He's freaking good," Ballard gushed. "He does everything with a wrist (injury) and runs 4.37, with a cast on his wrist. He does everything, every drill, and it shows up on tape. You are talking about a 40-game starter in the Big 10. ... He's athletic, he's fast, he can play outside and in. He gives us a lot of flexibility, plus he's got top flight football character and character."
Walley will immediately compete for the starting outside cornerback role opposite of Charvarius Ward, despite Jaylon Jones still being the favorite to retain the spot. Even if Walley does not win the competition, he will see plenty of snaps in Lou Amarumo's scheme this season as the Colts prepare to play more dime defense than they have in years past.
The inside-outside versatility Walley possesses will lead to more snaps and a more impactful role for the former Minnesota Golden Gopher as a rookie.
OT Jalen Travis
Jalen Travis becoming a Colt on Day 3 of the draft made Indy's offensive line plan come into focus. Matt Goncalves was moving from tackle to the starter at right guard, leaving Travis to battle Blake Freeland for the swing tackle role. And just like Freeland, Travis is bringing a physical presence that is hard to ignore.
“I think the physical ability that he brings," Steichen said when asked what stands out about Travis. "He’s light on his feet for a big guy. I think he ran a 5.15. At that size to run and move like that, it will be good for the room.”
Travis is coming off a college career where he improved each season, while Freeland has failed to take the necessary jumps in the NFL. While Travis does need to iron out the edges of his game, the 6-8, 339-pound monster looks to have the upper hand in the competition and will likely be the Colts' new swing tackle moving forward.
RB DJ Giddens
Injuries to Marlon Mack ruined the Colts' attempt to form a 1-2 punch with Jonathan Taylor in 2020. They will give it another try with DJ Giddens, whose player comp in the 2025 Indy Draft Guide is, you guessed it, Marlon Mack. The Colts could not believe Giddens fell into their lap in the fifth round.
"Just the production that (Giddens) had the last couple years there has been impressive to watch," Steichen admitted. "The vision, the contact balance, the way he runs – he’s a 4.43 guy that can catch the ball out of the backfield, is big for our team as well.”
While Giddens will go into training camp battling with Khalil Herbert for the RB2 role, the rookie is poised to be the backup to Taylor. His speed and pass-catching prowess will give him an edge as the third-down back. If he can prove a hand injury was what held him back in pass protection, the job will be his to lose.
QB Riley Leonard
It was not a surprise to see the Colts add a quarterback to a room that is already in flux. Adding Riley Leonard made perfect sense from an athleticism and character perspective.
"I just think the athletic ability that (Leonard) has at the quarterback position, what he was able to do at Notre Dame this year, leading them to the National Championship speaks volumes of the player and the competitor that he is," Steichen stated. "Just to add that depth in that room is big.”
While all eyes will be on the competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, Leonard will slot in as the QB3. He takes over the role Sam Ehlinger did a season ago, serving as the emergency quarterback on Sundays while providing as much help as he can in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.
The Colts believe there is more to unlock with Leonard as well, and while fans hope Leonard does not have to see the field this season, he has a chance to become the long-term backup quarterback in Indy for years to come.
DT Tim Smith
Tim Smith brings much-needed depth to the interior of the defensive line. The Colts already have an idea of what Smith can provide to the unit, as they got an up-close look at the Alabama product during the pre-draft process.
"We think he can play the one and the three," Ballard revealed about Smith. "One of the good things was our coaches had him at the Senior Bowl. So they got live exposure to one, coaching him for the entire week. And then the personality, who he was and what his talent level is. So, we’re excited to get him."
Smith will immediately slot in as the backup to Grover Stewart at the nose tackle position. While he offers little as a pass rusher, he is brick wall against the run and will eat up blocks in the middle. Smith may only be a sixth-round pick, but he could immediately see 30-35% of the defensive snaps on the interior.
SAF Hunter Wohler
When the Colts took Hunter Wohler in the seventh round, he was listed as a linebacker after playing safety at Wisconsin. But Wohler was listed as a safety at rookie minicamp and worked exclusively with the defensive backs, signaling a change of heart by the Colts on how they originally planned to use the former Badger.
"(Wohler) reminds me a lot of Daniel Sorensen, who we had in Kansas City who was a really good player for us," Ballard remarked. "We think he’s going to be able to play multiple roles. ... Lou (Anarumo) is pretty creative with what he’s going to do."
The Colts will have Wohler focus on safety for the time being, providing depth to another position where Indy is thin heading into the season. Wohler's main contribution as a rookie will be on special teams, where he figures to play a prominent role from the jump. If the Colts can get a Grant Stuard-like impact from Wohler on special teams, it will be a draft pick well spent.