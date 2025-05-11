Colts Free Agent Heads to New AFC Squad
The Indianapolis Colts have lost one of their free-agent running backs to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Trey Sermon has signed a one-year deal.
Sermon was with Indianapolis for the last two seasons but now will play in the AFC North for the Steelers. Sermon played serviceable in 2023, notching 160 rushing yards on 35 carries for a 4.6 yards per carry average, as well as seven first downs.
But his production dipped in 2024, likely leading to Indianapolis halting any re-signing. His 2024 campaign featured only 159 rushing yards on 56 attempts for a 2.8 yards per carry average and two touchdowns. Sermon secured 16 catches for 99 receiving yards (6.2 average), both career highs for the former third-round selection.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indy's running back room became full, and Sermon became expendable once DJ Giddens was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. There are still players like Khalil Herbert and Tyler Goodson to backup two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, giving Shane Steichen enough firepower in the backfield to work with.
The Colts must run the football plenty in Steichen's offense and (possibly) Anthony Richardson as the quarterback. Last year, Taylor dominated but was used in excess near the end of the season. The former All-Pro logged 1,431 rushing yards on 303 carries for 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing), so it's good for Taylor to have multiple backs that can take the load off his shoulders now and again.
Sermon's departure doesn't alter the offense much, if anything, it allows players like Herbert and Giddens to make an impact. We'll see how the offseason progresses and how Indy's new additions to the backfield adjust to Indianapolis.
Recommended Articles