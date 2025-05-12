Key Defender Can Pair Well with Colts Via Trade
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their splash signings in free agency, secured eight new players through the NFL draft, and multiple undrafted free agents. But this roster still needs talent and can always use it to boost the defense that was up-and-down last year.
Now, the Colts have a veteran coordinator and chameleon defensive play caller, Lou Anarumo. It immediately boosted the defense with signings like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, but the coordinator likely wants more help.
Despite these additions, the linebacker position can especially use more talent to help Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies, so why not bring in a familiar face that knows Anarumo well? Pro Football Focus and Mason Cameron think a trade for Cincinnati Bengals defender Germaine Pratt makes sense.
Here's the first breakdown from Cameron.
"Outside of Zaire Franklin, the Colts have very little starting experience in their linebacking corps. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could target the captain of his former defense in Cincinnati, Germaine Pratt."
Pratt has put together quite a respectable career and was with Anarumo for all six of his coaching years in Cincy. Throughout 96 games and 88 starts, Pratt has compiled 616 tackles (32 for loss), seven forced fumbles, seven picks, and 23 passes defended.
But 2024 was when Pratt played his best football, putting up career bests in tackles (143) and QB hits (four), along with two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and five tackles for loss.
Cameron had more to say about Pratt and Indianapolis.
"The veteran linebacker is technically still under contract, but the writing is on the wall that he will be cut or traded this summer. The price to trade for Pratt would likely be minimal, or the Colts could take their chances following his release."
This deal makes perfect sense for Indy, and as Cameron says, it wouldn't cost Chris Ballard much to execute this trade. While the Colts did draft seventh-rounder Hunter Wohler, he's more of a safety than a linebacker despite showcasing skills to play both.
Pratt is a sure thing in Anarumo's defense and has elevated his play every season since 2022. Putting Pratt on the roster completes a formidable trifecta of him, Franklin, and Carlies for Indy's linebacker position.
It's fair to say that the Colts need to keep as many assets and future draft picks as possible, but Pratt can help the defense right away, given how well he played with Anarumo in Cincinnati. With so much on the line for the 2025 season, the Colts can't let a player with familiarity slip, especially when the price tag will be soft.
Keep an eye out for this trade, as it's been floated around multiple times, and Anarumo has seemingly had a voice in what the Colts do with their defense in his first year. Pratt may see himself soon enough in a new uniform, bringing him to the Circle City to help a Colts defense that struggled with consistency in 2024.
