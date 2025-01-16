Analyst Believes Colts May Be in Market for Sam Darnold
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a dire 2025 offseason that will mark the trajectory of the franchise's future. One of the biggest complaints of general manager Chris Ballard's 2024 season was a lack of competition at certain positions.
In an article from NFL.com's Nick Shook believes that pending free agent quarterback Sam Darnold is a potential fit for the Colts due to the uncertainty of the development of field general Anthony Richardson.
Richardson could make a Darnold signing pointless if he cleans up his mechanics and proves he can stay healthy, but after being caught in a tough spot in 2024 because of Richardson's inconsistency and Flacco's age, the Colts owe it to themselves to consider veteran options.- Nick Shook | NFL.com
Darnold's 2024 Pro Bowl season was an incredible story, posting career-best numbers running the Minnesota Vikings offense after rookie draftee J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason. Darnold compiled 361/545 completions for 4,319 pass yards and 35 touchdowns, all bests for his NFL tenure.
As for Indy's Richardson, he was a dynamic runner but struggled mightily with his passing metrics, posting 126/264 completions (47.7%) for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdown tosses, and 12 picks. Richardson took steps backward from his rookie season, and it showed glaringly when he operated from the pocket.
Also, Richardson cannot stay healthy, playing in 15 out of a possible 34 games in his first two seasons while sustaining multiple injuries. While Darnold might command too much money for Indianapolis, it's something for Ballard to consider if he wants to push Richardson to the competitive limit.
The jury is still out on whether or not Richardson is 'the guy' in Indianapolis after only two campaigns. The 22-year-old has a lot of work to do ahead of a critical 2025 season where the Colts must have a 'playoffs or bust' mentality.
While Darnold being signed by the Colts is a stretch considering Richardson will be the starter in 2025, Shook is right when he says Indianapolis needs a strong veteran behind the former Florida Gator signal-caller.
Several names like Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Jameis Winston, and Josh Dobbs are potential candidates to press the best out of the former fourth-overall selection from 2023's draft. If Indy values their QB investment, they'll bring in a better option behind Richardson than an aged passer like Joe Flacco who has nothing more to play for than a paycheck.
The Colts owe it to Richardson to push him as hard as possible, because if he doesn't improve in 2025 and falls apart for a third-straight season, whether due to injury or performance, the writing might be on the wall to move on.
We'll see what happens as the Colts approach the Senior Bowl and free agency following, with a lot riding on the success of the 2025 campaign for Richardson, Shane Steichen, and Ballard, among others within the franchise.
