Analyst Believes Colts QB Richardson 'Awful' as a Passer in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts possess an ultra-talented quarterback in second-year field general, Anthony Richardson. In Bleacher Report's brief thoughts on all 32 NFL franchises, analyst Brad Gagnon gets honest and tough on Richardson for Indy's upcoming 5-game gauntlet of a schedule.
He's been generally awful as a passer, especially in key situations like in the second half of one-score games and on third down. Let's see if the NFL's lowest-rated qualified passer can iron some things out, or if he'll wilt during an incredibly tough upcoming run against the Texans, Vikings, Bills, Jets and Lions.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
While it seems harsh, Gagnon isn't wrong. Richardson has been abysmal with his accuracy, sitting at an ugly 48.5% completion through five games (49/101 passes) for 783 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. While the 22-year-old has just nine NFL starts, this has to improve if the Colts want to get anywhere near the postseason, especially once the tougher competition like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions face off with Indianapolis.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, while Richardson has been inaccurate during his young development, his rushing ability can help him immensely. So far this year he's tallied 35 rushes for 197 yards (5.6 average) and a score with his feet against the Houston Texans. Richardson also had a solid rushing performance to help push Indy to victory over the Miami Dolphins 16-10 despite struggling through the air. Richardson has an innate skill as a runner that can assist in fast-tracking his learning as a passer, it just might look rough at times this year.
While Richardson may never be a 65%+ quarterback throwing, he doesn't have to be. Given the weapons in notables like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor, the former Florida Gator can polish up his passing woes. However, don't expect this transition overnight. As with every developmental QB in the NFL, it will take time and patience to get to the finished product of a franchise signal-caller.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.