Colts Announce Uniform, Fan Gifts for New Theme This Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts announced they will wear their white-out uniforms for the Week 16 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Tennessee Titans. Fans in attendance will also receive a free t-shirt to accompany the 'winter white-out' theme.
Also, former Colts' cornerback Darius Butler will be hitting the anvil pre-game to get fans pumped up for the divisional battle in the Circle City.
The Colts are essentially out of the playoff race with three games to go, but the chances are still there for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson to pull off the unthinkable. However, Indianapolis will need a lot of outside help and can only focus on the task at hand - the Titans.
Tennessee recently announced they will start veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph over 2023 second-round draft pick, Will Levis. Indianapolis must take advantage of a bad Titans team that has a tumultuous situation at field general in Brian Callahan's first season.
There might not be a postseason shot, but the Colts have much to play for to finish 2024. If they finish by winning out at 9-8, that will give a positive tone to the upcoming offseason. However, if Indy falls apart and concludes 6-10 or 7-10, jobs may be on the line. We'll see if the Colts can accompany their white-out theme with their seventh victory.
