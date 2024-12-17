Titans Make Surprising QB Change Ahead of Colts Showdown
It looks like the Indianapolis Colts will see a new starting quarterback on the other side for their Week 16 battle against the Tennessee Titans.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Titans are expected to make a change at quarterback ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the Colts, pivoting from second-year quarterback Will Levis. While it's unknown who the new starter will be, the likely option is noted to be 29-year-old Mason Rudolph.
Rudolph took a majority of the snaps in the Titans' eventual loss against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, ultimately completing 21 of his 29 passing for 209 yards, paired with two touchdowns and an interception. Levis was benched midway through the contest after a horrific start, completing 8-of-12 passes for less than 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The benching likely ends Levis's short stint in Tennessee who led the Titans to a 5-15 record in his two seasons as a starter. He's 0-2 while playing Indianapolis and won't get an opportunity to add to that total on Sunday.
Now, we'll see Rudolph take the reigns of one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, as the Titans rank 27th in total offensive yards and scoring-- paired with a league-worst 29 turnovers lost.
No matter who's under center for the Titans, this next week will be a must-win contest for Indianapolis if they want any shot of reaching the postseason. After suffering from a debilitating 13-31 loss against the Denver Broncos, the chances of squeaking into the AFC's top seven remain slim. Yet, any hope of seeing a miracle happen starts here.
The Colts and Titans will face off for the second meeting of the season, this time in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
