Colts Wide Receiver Leads All Rookies in Important Statistic
The Indianapolis Colts have just one preseason game until the regular season becomes the focus. During these contests, players like safety Nick Cross, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, and offensive guard Dalton Tucker have impressed the Indianapolis coaching staff ahead of a crucial 2024 campaign. While some have played great, others haven’t had ideal performances. For rookie fifth-round wide receiver Anthony Gould, he’s had a fair share of highs and lows to begin his NFL career.
However, Gould has flashed playmaking capabilities as a kick/punt returner and receiver, and it’s shown on the stat sheet through the preseason. The 33rd Team posted notable rookie statistics through the first two preseason games for the NFL, and Gould leads everyone in all-purpose yards.
Gould has compiled 220 all-purpose yards in his two preseason contests. While most of the yardage has come from kick/punt returns, it is still an impressive feat and proves that Shane Steichen and Brian Mason are happy with their fifth-rounder from Oregon State.
While Gould did cough up a costly fumble against the Arizona Cardinals, he's still a rookie working out the kinks of his game before the real NFL matchups begin in a few weeks. Gould's allure is as a return man, but he can also make plays as a receiver and gadget player, as he displayed on multiple occasions during Colts training camp.
Gould has one more preseason game ahead against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow night. Look for Gould to get a couple more chances as a receiver against Cincinnati to make up for the lost fumble less than a week ago. As for the regular season, Gould and cornerback Dallis Flowers are likely the 1-2 punch as kick returners for Indianapolis. Gould may not be the biggest on the field, but his elusiveness and speed make him a threat anytime he touches the football.
