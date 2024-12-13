Analysts Split on Anthony Richardson, Colts Against Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a momentum-shifting battle against the Denver Broncos this weekend. Currently one game under .500, the Colts have an opportunity to climb back into the AFC's playoff picture against Denver.
On paper, the Broncos are the best team left on Indy's schedule. At least, they're the only team still in playoff contention. Besides Denver, the Colts will face off against the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Broncos bring a big-play offense combined with a shutdown defense to the table. They're led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix who has been fully implemented into Sean Payton's unit through 13 games. Nix is currently in contention for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award due to his strong numbers.
The threat of the Broncos scares some, but not all. Good Morning Football analysts Peter Schrager and Akbar Gbajabiamila think that second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and his squad can take care of business at Mile High Stadium on Sunday.
"The Broncos have a fairly difficult schedule left, the Colts have a cakewalk," said Schrager. "... Richardson can steal a playoff berth from [the Broncos]. The Colts have a very manageable last few weeks of the season. The Broncos have a far more difficult one. If the Colts win this game, write it down, we might be seeing Indianapolis in the playoffs and not Miami and not Denver."
"I might ride that train with you, Peter," said Gbajabiamila. "I want to see Anthony Richardson really show up in this moment... It's a make-or-break for the Colts, I believe. I think this is going to give us an opportunity to see what [Richardson's] made of. We know the physical talent, now let's see some of the other talent that he has in being able to manage a game against a very good Broncos team."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Both Schrager and Gbajabiamila are believers in Richardson's ability, even though the Broncos' defense ranks highly in several statistics. To counter their points, analysts Kyle Brandt and Cameron Wolfe see a much different headline coming out of Sunday's matchup.
"I think has the recipe for the Broncos to flex on everybody and crush this team," said Brandt. "I like what the Colts are doing and they're a cool story, [but] I feel like the Broncos really have something going here. And about the Colts, check out the wins... They beat the Jets by one, they beat the Patriots by one. Close games, [but] I don't think this will be a close game."
"The Colts are a great story, I love Anthony Richardson, he's developing well since he's been benched, but I think the Broncos' storyline is this defense," said Wolfe. "They've been one of the best defenses in football... They're in the top three in a lot of categories: Points per game, sacks, quarterback hits, and pressure rates. They are an aggressive defense and as much as we talk about how Bo Nix and Sean Payton are doing well, this defense is going to take over this game and make it difficult for Richardson."
Currently, the Broncos are listed as four-point favorites (-4) against the Colts. If Indy wants to keep playoff chances alive, it all relies on leaving Colorado with a victory. With analysts split, it's sure to be a good one in the late afternoon slate.
Colts @ Broncos will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium this Sunday with everything on the line for Indianapolis.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.