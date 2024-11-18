Colts' Anthony Richardson Sets New Career Bests vs. Jets | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) defeated the New York Jets (3-8) on Sunday after quarterback Anthony Richardson was reinstated to the starting lineup and led a fourth-quarter comeback victory, 28-27.
There were a number of standout performances i, but it took a career-best day from the Colts' second-year quarterback to put it all together and fight for a win.
The "Crunching Numbers" series is reserved weekly for acknowledging milestones and achievements reached by the Colts and their individual players after each game. The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson | 272 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 57 yards
- Receiving: WR Josh Downs | 84 yards
- Tackles: LB E.J. Speed | 9
- Sacks: DE Kwity Paye | 2.0
- Takeaways: N/A
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 3-of-3 field goals (100%) and 1-of-1 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 50.0-yard average
- Returns: Josh Downs | 3 punt returns, 12.3-yard avg.; Tyler Goodson | 3 kickoff returns, 23.7-yard avg.
OFFENSE
- The Colts had 22 carries in the first half, which is their most in the opening half since Week 15 of 2022 vs. the Minnesota Vikings (23).
Quarterback Anthony Richardson went 20-of-30 passing (66.7%) for 272 yards (9.1 YPA), 1 touchdown, and a 106.5 passer rating. He also ran the ball 10 times for 32 yards (3.2 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.
- He sets new single-game bests in completion percentage, passing yards, passer rating, and total yards (304). He also tied his single-game high in total touchdowns (3).
- His 7 career rushing touchdowns are the most by a Colts quarterback in his first 11 career starts.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DEFENSE
- The Colts didn’t allow the Jets to get a first down on their first five possessions of the game, which is the first time that has happened to the Jets since Week 16 of 2005.
Defensive end Laiatu Latu had 3 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 3 quarterback hits.
- He set a new single-game best in tackles for loss
Linebacker E.J. Speed had 9 tackles
- It was his 16th consecutive game with at least 6 tackles, which is the longest such streak in the NFL.
Cornerback Jaylon Jones had 5 tackles and 2 pass breakups.
- He tied a single-game high in pass breakups.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Matt Gay went 3-of-3 on field goals (100%) and 1-of-1 on extra points (100%).
- His 56-yard field goal in the third quarter was a season-long.
- He tied Chase McLaughlin (11) for the fourth-most 50-plus-yard field goals in franchise history.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had 1 kickoff return for 43 yards.
- He set a new single-game career high in special teams stops (3)
Running back Tyler Goodson had 3 kickoff returns for 71 yards (23.7 avg.) and 1 special teams stop.
- It was a single-game career high in kickoff return yards.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.