Anthony Richardson led Indy to a win today. He also set:



- a career-high in pass yards (272)

- a career-high in total yards (304)

- a career-high in completion % (66.7%)*

- a career-high in passer rating (106.5)* &

- tied a career-high in total TDs (3)



