Colts' Anthony Richardson Defends Play Style in Recent Comments
The Indianapolis Colts are aiming to put an official to end to a quarterback carousel that's gone round-and-round since Andrew Luck left five years ago. 2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson was chosen to be the answer for Indy, but an unfortunate injury cut his rookie season short after five weeks.
Following surgery on his throwing shoulder, Richardson aims to make his return to the field in time for September's kickoff. The Colts recently finished up their first round of OTA offseason workouts, releasing multiple videos of a healthy Richardson showing off his cannon of an arm.
Media members were able to speak with Indy's QB1 for the first time in months as he gave updates on his rehab and how he aims to prevent future injuries.
"I just want to stay healthy this season," says Richardson. "I just want to make sure I’m on point, do my job one play at a time and if I do that, that may be the perfect season."
For a player with a lengthy injury history, staying healthy is all you can ask. Richardson's athleticism is off the charts, but that only matters if he can stay on the field. While some want Richardson to change his play style, the quarterback says that's not going to happen.
I don’t feel like there’s anything wrong with my play style. People see me, I’m a big quarterback so they always think, ‘He wants to run the ball. He wants to be physical and that is what’s going to get him hurt.’ That’s not the case... everything else just happened because we play a dangerous game.- Anthony Richardson, Colts QB
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standing at 6-foot-4, Richardson's big frame allows him to play more physically than the traditional quarterback. He managed to record four rushing touchdowns in only 11 quarters of play, showing off his wheels against NFL defenses in very little time.
Second-year head coach Shane Steichen talked highly of Richardson's progression in offseason workouts.
He’s been pretty smooth out there so far – completing a lot of balls, completion percentage has been good, knowing where to go with the football, which is a good sign. I like where he’s at right now big time- Shane Steichen, Colts HC
With a coach as creative as Steichen, the Colts' offense is sure to be fun to watch in the coming years. Option plays will highlight the team's play calling, but Richardson knows he has to be smarter if he ends up running in the open field.
Changing my play? I don’t think I want to change it, but being smart on when to get extra yards and when to get down. I feel like I know how to do that, it’s just now I have to do it and do it at the right time I guess.- Anthony Richardson, Colts QB
Kickoff sits just over 100 days away, and fans are ready for Richardson's highly anticipated return to the gridiron. The Colts will take on the Houston Texans on September 8th in a revenge game for Steichen & Co.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.