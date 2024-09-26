Colts Anthony Richardson Leads NFL in Duo of Embarrassing Statistics
Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is the youngest starting field general for the second-straight year. With this youth and inexperience will come a roller coaster of highs and lows for Richardson, and through three games in 2024 there have been both, but more of the latter.
So far, Richardson has compiled a 1-2 record as the starter for his second campaign, but the losses aren't the biggest issue. Currently, Richardson leads the NFL in two rough statistics, interceptions and completion percentage. Let's start with those dreaded interceptions.
Richardson's 6 interceptions are a product of his insane arm strength/talent but limited professional reps as a starting QB (seven starts). Against the Houston Texans (1), Green Bay Packers (3), and Chicago Bears (2), whether it was too much power on the throw or forcing a play, Richardson tossed interceptions at inopportune moments. Richardson is working through getting those valuable live reps he desperately needs after playing just four games in 2024, and there will be pitfalls along the way.
While Richardson had better statistics last year through those four appearances (just 1 pick thrown), the experiences weren't full games, but spotty showings due to multiple injuries (concussions/AC joint sprain). While it's fair to say he's getting through the kinks of a young passer in the NFL, interceptions like the red zone toss against Chicago are unacceptable, even for a 22-year-old.
The good news is there is an incredible amount of time for the former Florida Gators leader to change this trend. While the pick above was awful, Richardson is a smart quarterback who tended to learn quickly last season and during the 2024 training camp, giving Shane Steichen serious promise to work with. However, along with the interceptions, there's the wild inaccuracy with easier throws.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson's arm talent isn't a secret anymore, especially after the phenomenal throws he made against the Texans in week one. But he finished that game 9/19 (47.4%) and two passes to Alec Pierce (60 yards-touchdown) and Ashton Dulin (54 yards-touchdown) made up 114 of Richardson's 212 passing yards. This shows, that while Richardson is explosive as they come, he also finished 7/17 for 98 passing yards on his non-scoring tosses against Houston.
On the campaign, Richardson tops the league in inaccuracy with 49.3% on 36/73 passes and needs to tune down the power of his throws. Defenses are already starting to cover the deep pass, keep a QB spy in the box, and force Richardson to make the 'layup' and intermediate passes across the field. So far, he's struggled mightily to find consistency and hasn't eclipsed 50% yet in a game. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a difficult team to fix things against, but Richardson's development will feature intense defensive matchups like what he'll see in week four.
The Bottom Line
Richardson's career is less than 10 games in. Given he saw just 13 starts at Florida factors in 20 total for college and professional. The kid needs more on-field action and experience to continue molding into what Indianapolis needs him to be, the signal-caller of the future they haven't had since Andrew Luck.
Richardson's 2024 has 14 games and plenty of 'wow' moments. As he showcased in week one of this year, the 'it' factor is there, it's just a matter of gaining valuable repetition on the NFL gridiron, and sometimes that will look ugly. Richardson continues that experience Sunday against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium where Indianapolis will fight to stabilize their record to 2-2.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.