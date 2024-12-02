Expert Proclaims Colts' Anthony Richardson Can 'Show Up Big'
The Indianapolis Colts narrowly defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. While the offense was stagnant at times, quarterback Anthony Richardson led Indy to a win in the fourth quarter on a whopping 19-play drive that covered 80 yards.
ESPN insider Stephen Holder broke down Richardson's game-winning drive and the prowess he's building as a quarterback who can get it done when it matters.
Anthony Richardson has shown in two of his past three games that he can show up big in the fourth quarter. He has now led game-winning drives against the Jets and Patriots. And in both of those games, his powerful running was a factor -- a game-winning TD run against New York and a 2-point conversion run against New England.- Stephen Holder | ESPN
Richardson struggled with accuracy again, hitting 50% of his passes (12/24 completions) for 109 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and interceptions. Richardson did throw perfect passes to wide receiver AD Mitchell and tight end Kylen Granson, but both were dropped as incompletions.
While the passing stat line isn't fantastic, Richarson made the plays when they mattered and hit Alec Pierce for the touchdown that allowed Shane Steichen to convert for two, taking the lead at the late stages of the matchup.
Richardson also tacked on 48 rushing yards on 9 carries (5.3 average) for another score on the ground. While there were shaky moments and the multiple turnovers from the second-year signal caller, it's a great sign that he pulled the performance together enough for a win.
Richardson still has plenty of growth before he's where he needs to be as an NFL quarterback. However, as Holder points out, it's starting to show on the field that Richardson has the necessary factors to succeed. With a much-needed bye week ahead for Indy, Richardson will return in week 15 for a trip to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos.
