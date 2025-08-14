If Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Fails, Reset May Be Next
The Indianapolis Colts are just days away from their second preseason battle of the year, this time against the Green Bay Packers. After what we saw from the quarterbacks (Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones) against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, the field general situation looks to be concerning.
Neither quarterback took off, with Richardson exiting the game almost as quickly as he had started it, due to a dislocated finger. As for Jones, he couldn't eclipse 50 percent completion (10/21) and didn't make any plays to separate himself from Richardson in the competition to start.
Others across the sports media world aren't the highest on this quarterback tilt. CBS Sports and Jared Dubin believes the biggest challenge this year for Indianapolis is dealing with their quarterback conundrum, and why Richardson and Jones don't inspire a great deal of confidence.
"An Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones quarterback competition wasn't all that inspiring to begin with," wrote Dubin. "This is a team that needs Richardson to hit big, or to just hit the reset button."
Dubin isn't wrong regarding the Colts needing Richardson to step into the starting role over Jones. This isn't to discount Jones' abilities, but he's shown to be a pretty underwhelming quarterback, especially when considering his win-loss record as a starter and ultra-conservative play style.
Through his 69 games starting under center, he's compiled a miserable 24-44-1 record, with one playoff appearance and victory (2022). Even though that was his best season, he still didn't do much heavy lifting.
During the Giants' Wildcard season, Jones threw for 3,205 passing yards on 317 completions, which is only 10.1 yards per completion. As for his touchdown to interception ratio, it was encouraging that he only put up five picks. However, he only tossed 15 touchdowns, which isn't impressive at all.
It's simple: Shane Steichen's offense will reach its true potential and peak with Richardson operating it, not Jones. Richardson has to take a positive leap this year, or doubt in him being a solution at quarterback will only grow.
Expect Richardson to be on point this Saturday against the Packers, as he'll see more playing time due to appearing for a brief moment against the Ravens. Richardson needs all the precious in-game reps he can get, and must take advantage of every snap to get a leg up in the race to start for the 2025 campaign.