Colts' Anthony Richardson Near Depths of QB Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts need plenty to happen to have something to show for the upcoming 2025 season. But, regardless of who they've added or what the new additions bring to the team, it's all dependent on what the quarterback looks like when the regular season starts.
Indianapolis hopes that its 2023 investment, Anthony Richardson, will get the starting job and be able to make something of it. But, given how recent performances have panned out, Richardson's starting job isn't guaranteed over Daniel Jones.
CBS Sports isn't too high on Richardson, slotting him into the 30th spot near the end of the quarterback rankings post-NFL draft.
Cody Benjamin has their reasons for the bottom-of-the-barrel rank.
"Richardson is supremely gifted with a monster arm and supersized athleticism. He's just been entirely too erratic to keep under center with conviction. Which is why the Colts paid a not-small amount of money to Daniel Jones, another polarizing former first-rounder, as competition."
Richardson's back is against the wall with a short leash and nearly no room for another pitfall like 2024. Richardson was able to squeeze out a winning record when he played, notching six wins and five losses. However, his passing performance was arguably the worst in the NFL.
Richardson's excuses are gone, especially after Indy added tight end Tyler Warren to complement names like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. The Colts also have a capable offensive line that, despite losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, still has youngsters like Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves ready to take over.
Former New York Giants quarterback Jones was signed on a one-year, $14 million deal to pressure the best out of Richardson. But this competition isn't as close as it might seem, with Richardson possessing far more talent to lead Shane Steichen's offense.
The time has come for Richardson to answer the call and take the starting gig by the horns away from Jones. While Jones has more experience and accuracy, he's been a struggling quarterback with a brutal career win-loss record of 24-44-1.
Indianapolis' success is on the shoulders of the next starting quarterback, and Richardson has the most to lose between the two. It was a great idea to add Jones to make certain Richardson plays the best football he can.
The NFL schedule release for Indianapolis will happen today, revealing a critical schedule where the Colts arguably must win at least 10 games and earn a playoff spot.
