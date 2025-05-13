Colts' Anthony Richardson Has Everything to Lose
The Indianapolis Colts have multiple storylines for the offseason leading up to the 2025 season, but everything pales in comparison to what will happen in year three for Anthony Richardson. After signing Daniel Jones to compete with him, the light is brighter than ever for the fourth-overall pick to make something of his privilege to start under center.
The pressure is far more on Richardson to make it happen, or else his time as a starter with the Colts is likely over. Bleacher Report and Gary Davenport believe that Richardson is one of eight players in the NFL with the most on the line.
"There may not be pressure from outside onlookers yet, but make no mistake—there’s plenty of it on Richardson as we move toward the offseason. Because unless Richardson shows marked improvement as a passer in camp, Jones is going to be the Colts Week 1 starter. And Richardson will be one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory."
It's harsh to hear, but Richardson would go down as one of the biggest busts if he can't secure the starting position over Jones. Richardson only played four games in 2023 and missed another six in 2024, adding up to only 15 games out of 34 games.
Richardson also had a bad year throwing the football in 2024 and turned it over too much, prompting Chris Ballard to add Jones to the fray. Jones might be a better passer in this moment, but Richardson fits Indy's offense better and has a good chance to win the starting role.
If Richardson improves accuracy and limits turnovers, he can take the job and lead Shane Steichen's game plan. It will help his case to have players like running back Jonathan Taylor, tight end Tyler Warren, and receivers Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce.
This competition will dominate every news story during Indy's offseason programs and workouts. It will also likely spill into the preseason and regular campaign. It's with a supported argument: Indy's success rides on whoever leads the offensive charge and how they play.
Neither Richardson nor Jones has had a great career in the league. Both have struggled passing, or been constantly underwhelming, resulting in many losses. The Colts will do everything possible to get the right signal-caller under center to press for the postseason and AFC South title.
The next big event is the NFL schedule release tomorrow, it will be interesting to see where certain matchups land for the Colts in a season where everything hangs in the balance.
