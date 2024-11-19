Colts Anthony Richardson's Performance vs Jets Shows What's to Come
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson answered the call by leading the Indianapolis Colts to a fourth-quarter comeback over the New York Jets in week 11. Coming off two straight games being benched for lack of preparation, Richardson returned and looked better than ever. Despite finally hitting his stride for a breakout performance, the former fourth-overall pick will have plenty of detractors who will cry that this display against New York might be 'fraudulent.'
Here are three reasons why Richardson's game against Aaron Rodgers was anything but a fluke.
He Dealt with the Pressure of Returning After Being Benching
Getting benched at any position in the NFL is brutal for a player's confidence, especially at quarterback and being so young as Richardson. The immediate assumption was the Jets' top-level pass defense mixed with Richardson's possibly shaken confidence seemed like a recipe for disaster. However, the young field general led his team to a victory to avoid a four-game losing streak, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Richardson concluded the game with 20/30 completions for 272 passing yards, 1 touchdown pass to no interceptions. While he did fumble the football twice, he made up for it with rushing prowess by taking 10 carries for 32 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. Richardson had an answer for the adversity in week 11. The hope for Shane Steichen is that this type of consistency is seen consistently as the year winds down.
He's Learned His Lesson
Richardson's benching wasn't actually because the team believed Joe Flacco elevated the offense to the highest peaks. Instead, Richardson's attention to detail and daily process toward being an NFL quarterback had to improve. Following the victory and having time to reflect on his benching, Richardson had some excellent things to say about his teammates and the faith they've instilled in him as the leader of the franchise.
Richardson said:
"I don’t know if it’s any reward to me. I just hope that my teammates see that I’m willing to do anything for them. I’m willing to put my body on the line to go sacrifice anything out there on the field for them. But I definitely just appreciate them just for trusting me and believing in me throughout that whole process you know regardless of what's going on."
Richardson's leadership seems to be at the next level after the benching. While Richardson started as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, 2024 seemed a bit different before his demotion and the second-year passer was struggling badly. Richardson knows what it takes daily to succeed now and will use this process to continue getting better. There won't always be triumphant wins like against New York, but Richardson's preparation being sharp will always give Indianapolis the best chance to win.
Shane Steichen's Gameplan
Steichen's offense sputtered in Indy's three-game losing streak to the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills, averaging just 17.6 points per contest. The biggest criticism outside of Flacco being the starter was the lack of imagination in Steichen's scheme. One may critique that it was due to Flacco being under center, but Steichen had nearly brain-dead moments during Richardson's pre-benching tenure, incorporating constant vertical shots to start games. However, after the Jets victory, Steichen has adopted his 'chameleon' tag again.
Against the Jets, certain drives stalled in the second half, but Steichen started with a run-heavy attack, leaning on Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to jump out to 13-0. This was followed by consistency from Richardson along with scheming receivers like AD Mitchell open for massive gains. To finish the game and snatch victory in the fourth quarter, Steichen put the game into Richardson's hands, adding an exclamation point to the battle with a rushing score. Steichen is a smart and innovative offensive mind who may have rediscovered the groove we saw so much of in 2023.
