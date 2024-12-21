Predicting Colts' Anthony Richardson Against Titans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is coming off a bad showing against the Denver Broncos where the young field general threw two interceptions and completed 44.7% of his 38 passes.
While the upcoming battle with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans is easier for Richardson to bounce back, Brian Callahan's defense won't make it easy. Here is a prediction on how the sophomore NFL quarterback will fare against Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Passing
Richardson's accuracy struggles in 2024 are an overdone story but must be acknowledged. He's sitting at an abysmal 119/253 completions for 47.0%, 1,683 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Tennessee's defense does possess the second-best mark in the NFL in overall yards allowed per game (297.4), but context needs to be applied; this is a get-right game for Richardson, especially as a passer.
The Titans are 27th in the league in team sacks (28) with linebackers Harold Landry III (eight) and Arden Key (6.5) leading the charge. Also, Tennessee has 10 interceptions, but that's not enough to scare any professional signal-caller through 14 games. But, it doesn't mean Richardson can be careless.
Indy won't have Alec Pierce for downfield shots, Richardson must operate with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and AD Mitchell as his primary pass-catchers. But given Tennessee's struggles at getting to the quarterback, Richardson has a great chance to have time to decipher his reads and make accurate throws. I anticipate the youngster to improve with all metrics, accuracy, turnovers, and operation for one.
However, while it's a good matchup, I still think Richardson dips below 60%, but not under 50.
Passing Prediction: 19/33 (57.6%) for 228 passing yards, 2 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions
Rushing
The Titans' run defense is 12th in the league (115.2 yards allowed per game), and it shows solid prowess against opposing ground games. However, after Richardson ripped off 6.6 yards per carry on seven attempts against the Broncos, I expect Shane Steichen to implement plenty of the quarterback run game.
Richardson had 47 rushing yards and a beautiful 23-yard scamper for a touchdown at Mile High.
Tennessee's defense doesn't have the playmakers that Denver's did, so there will be more opportunities for Richardson on the ground, just like in the pass. However, getting running back Jonathan Taylor into some type of rhythm will be key; otherwise, Richardson will be throwing a lot.
I expect more than seven carries this time, as it's hard to imagine more disgusting plays that lead to a 24-point swing against the Titans, like against Denver in Week 15. Along with the passing metrics, I believe this is a game where Richardson can shine. But expect one blunder.
Rushing Prediction: 11 carries for 52 rushing yards (4.7 average), 0 Touchdowns, 1 Fumble Lost
