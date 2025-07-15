Colts QB Anthony Richardson is One to Support
The Indianapolis Colts had to take the QB position more seriously than ever after a brutally bad 2024 from Anthony Richardson, who looked as lost as a field general can in his sophomore season.
They decided to press the former fourth-overall pick (2023) by signing former New York Giants field general Daniel Jones, and so far, it's panned out in Jones' favor, looking like the clear QB1 so far.
But while Richardson is handling a lot of criticism, there's reason to be hopeful that the NFL's most athletic QB can put things together. Richardson does need much improvement, but has more to showcase in Shane Steichen's offense than Jones.
Meaning, he's a candidate to root for to win the quarterback spot and hit the potential that Indy drafted him for.
NFL.com's Dan Parr puts forth an argument as to why.
"Dimes’ (Jones) upside never came close to what Richardson can be if he finds a way to put it all together, and as a football fan, I’d like a chance to see exciting quarterback play!"
Jones has a fantastic chance to play with the best roster he's been a part of, but as Parr points out, Richardson's upside is insane. But Richardson has shown nothing close to hitting that through his two years and 15 games of NFL experience.
If you think about it, it's easy to root for Richardson. Yes, last year was awful, even seeing the former Florida Gator tap out of a game against the Houston Texans, but belief in the kid is key to his succeeding.
It must be pointed out that despite the positive narrative around this piece, Richardson looks like one of the most inaccurate QBs in league history, even in discussions to be in company with Akili Smith and Tim Tebow.
Richardson has a huge chance to adjust this narrative in 2025. Richardson has immense abilities that can put him in the top 10 QBs if he connects the dots with his abilities. However, it appears so far, he is still in the developmental stage of a project QB, which the Colts can't wait on.
Head coach Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard's jobs are at the end of the road if this season doesn't end in a successful playoff spot. But it might also be connected to whether the Colts can finally take an AFC South title.
Watch this quarterback battle closely, as Indy's trajectory as a franchise depends on it succeeding. While Jones does appear to be in the lead, Richardson's NFL future might be at stake, so he must take it incredibly seriously, and that might bring out the most in him.
But still believe in Richardson. Because if Richardson takes that next step, he might become a nightmare for defenses to handle.
Training camp practice starts on Wednesday, July 23rd. The national eye is on Richardson versus Jones, so expect everyone to be glued to that competition as Indy's future hangs in the balance.
