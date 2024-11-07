Colts' Anthony Richardson Details What He is Working on as QB2
When Anthony Richardson was benched as the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts last week, the 22-year-old quarterback could have responded to the news in multiple ways.
The benching could have killed his confidence, allowing him to hold a grudge against the organization and want a fresh start in a new place. Or Richardson would take the benching as a reset, taking a step back and focusing on improving as a quarterback and a pro on and off the field.
The No.4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft seems to have chosen the latter.
The news coming out of W 56th Street suggests Richardson is attempting to make the most out of these circumstances. While he would like to be out there leading the offense in practices and on Sundays, he is working to improve his game and his preparation so that when he does get another chance at starting, he will be ready.
"Just focus on the minute details," Richardson explained when asked how he has refocused. "Just working on being a pro. Just trying to master everything that comes with it. Just continue to learn and just step into the territory and just whatever they throw at me, just get ready for it.”
When we look back at Richardson's six starts in 2024, the areas of needed improvement are obvious. The accuracy on short to intermediate throws was inconsistent at best, contributing to a league-worst 44.4% completion percentage. Richardson also struggled to protect the football, throwing seven interceptions and fumbling six times. He was often pressing, trying to do too much, and speeding himself up, leading to mistakes.
Since his benching, there have also been reports that Richardson's preparation and work during the week needed to improve. Head coach Shane Steichen has publicly dismissed these claims, but the point remains that Richardson has plenty to work on as a young quarterback.
The Colts have noticed a different mindset from Richardson throughout the week and how he prepares. Coaches are already seeing improvements from the quarterback on the field and in the meeting room.
“He’s working on improving a ton of different sort of areas," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter remarked. "That's the nature of being a young quarterback in this league, is when you play ball, you find out different things to work on. You find out different areas of your game. He's being diligent about working on those.
"Last week was a good week of work. He's got to keep putting that work in. We're able to do that within the practice structure. Getting reps, working individual, throwing the ball to the receivers, all the stuff that quarterbacks do. ... Anthony's right there with us and we're working behind the scenes on that right now.”
Although Richardson is focused on how he can improve his game personally, he is still invested in what he needs to do against each opponent. Richardson is still the No.2 quarterback on the roster, meaning if Joe Flacco goes down, Richardson is right back in the game. Being one play away from stepping on the field means Richardson needs to be as prepared as ever if his number is called.
"I'm still preparing as if I am having an opportunity to play," Richardson revealed. "And so, whenever there is an opportunity and chance, if they call my name, call my number, I’ll be ready.”
Preparing as if you are the starter when you may never see the field can be challenging. That fact can be especially true when you are Richardson, who was starting less than two weeks ago.
Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings was the first game in Richardson's NFL career that he did not start while healthy. It was a different feeling for the young quarterback to watch from the sidelines, not having any control of what was happening on the field. It was not an easy pill for him to swallow, but Richardson stayed engaged and showed support and leadership for his teammates throughout the contest.
“Definitely tough because you always want to play, always want to get out there," Richardson admitted. "You’re always hyped up, got energy. You want to get out there and just ball out, but it comes with it. You’ve just got to be prepared.”
The head decision makers for the Colts have been impressed with how Richardson has handled his benching and the young quarterback's response. He has not held any hard feelings towards Steichen and the rest of the coaching staff. Instead, he has gone to work and tried to make the most of the situation.
Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard sat down with Richardson last week for around 45 minutes to explain their decision and reassure the young quarterback they were not giving up on him. Internally, the Colts continue to believe Richardson can be successful and lead the franchise in the future. Indy even went as far as to tell teams interested in trading for him that Richardson was "off limits."
While the benching was a deviation from the original plan, the Colts are viewing it as a pause and reset rather than the end of the road.
“He’s been great," Steichen said about Richardson. "Had a good conversation, brief conversation with him this morning. He's been good. He’s taken it in stride. Continue to develop and learn.”
Regardless if Richardson sees the field again in 2024, his second year in the NFL has not gone according to plan. But, as Richardson is quickly finding out, life in the NFL is never predictable. It is how you respond to unforeseen challenges that defines how successful you will be.
“Just knowing who I am, knowing what I stand for. I trust in the Lord," Richardson declared. "I trust every process and everything that he brought me through and brought me here so far. So, I'm just continuing to trust in on that, lean in on that, just knowing that the storm shall pass.”
Richardson is doing everything he can to ensure when the storm finally does pass, it will never return. To do that, he needs to improve on and off the field as a pro, never giving the team a reason to bench him again.
