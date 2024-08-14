Colts and Anthony Richardson Ready to 'Dominate' Rivalry with Texans
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are beginning what might be an excellent rivalry for the NFL. Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud were supposed to meet twice in 2023 but barely battled due to a concussion and the season-ending AC joint sprain for Richardson after four games played.
While the series for 2023 ended in deadlock at 1-1, Houston had the last laugh as Stroud led his squad to the AFC South crown and a trip to the postseason where DeMeco Ryans notched a Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns. This came off a thrilling 23-19 win-and-in contest during week 18 where Shane Steichen's debut season ended with no playoff trip, but a winning 9-8 record.
With last year in the rearview mirror and a healthy Richardson ready to shine with the rest of a promising young roster, Indianapolis will start its 2024 season by defending Lucas Oil Stadium against the Texans. In an interview with Up & Adams Show w/ Kay Adams, head coach Steichen, quarterback Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner all chimed in on the brewing rivalry with the Texans.
While the series ended tied, Richardson was destroying Houston before exiting the week two contest. He finished 6/10 passing for 56 yards but was electrifying on the ground with three attempts for 35 rushing yards and two scores. Stroud in both games was a combined 50/73 passing (68.5%) for 648 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Stroud concluded 2023 as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while defensive teammate, Will Anderson, snagged Defensive Rookie of the Year.
This matchup between the Colts and Texans has all the ingredients for an incredible rivalry between offensive/defensive masterminds and young quarterbacks with top-10 potential. The Colts retained notables like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and cornerback Kenny Moore II during the off-season. They also drafted potential generational edge rusher Laiatu Latu and pass-catching weapon Adonai Mitchell.
The Texans made impactful moves by adding defensive end Danielle Hunter, running back Joe Mixon, and star receiver Stefon Diggs to pair with Nico Collins in the passing attack. With so much on the line for both teams in the 2024 season, it will be excellent entertainment to see these two AFC South foes duke it out for football supremacy.
