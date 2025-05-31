Colts' Anthony Richardson May Be 'Toast' as Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are heading full-bore into the 2025 offseason as they've started OTAs and dedicated success to late owner Jim Irsay. However, everything rides on the quarterback's success for nearly every NFL team.
If the quarterback position is in flux or has inconsistencies, it's hard to win in the NFL, plain and simple.
For the Colts, it's not looking good thus far for their fourth-overall pick from 2023, Anthony Richardson. Richardson must win the starting job over former New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones.
Richardson seemed to get in his own way. He struggled horribly as a passer in 2024, falling to the depths of efficiency. Now, it's time for him to answer or the consequences for his future may not fall in his favor.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon highlights Richardson's biggest obstacle as.... everything.
"Including Daniel Jones, but let's hone in on Richardson's sloppy play. If you can't get that under control, you stand no chance, and he committed a turnover-worthy play on 4.7 percent of his snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. That number has to drop dramatically or he will be toast as an NFL starter."
It's been hashed over and over, but Richardson has to elevate his play from year two or he's likely done as a Colts starting quarterback.
This would be a back-breaking occurrence for the Colts' franchise, which has been desperately searching for the heir under center to former star Andrew Luck since his retirement in 2019. The Colts have started a whopping nine quarterbacks since Jacoby Brissett handled the duties post-Luck (Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Richardson, Gardner Minshew, and Joe Flacco).
If Richardson remains mediocre or, worse, takes a step back as a starter, expect Jones to be given a chance during the regular season. This is if Jones can't outright win the gig during the offseason before the season starts.
All eyes and analysis are on Richardson for the Colts. Richardson has never been under so much pressure and has to juggle many expectations despite being in the league for a short time.
If Richardson wants to be taken seriously by the Colts, it's on him to answer the call. He must smash the notion that he's already a bust and handle immense factors from last year that held back the offense and gave the impression he can't be a passer.
We'll see how the youngster moves forward with OTAs and a huge offseason ahead.
