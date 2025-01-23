Colts Reveal Anthony Richardson's Top 10 Plays of 2024
Regardless of how the season went, do you already miss Indianapolis Colts football?
If so, then you'll enjoy that the team recently released the top 10 plays of quarterback Anthony Richardson's season. It's truly a blend of plays that encapsulates the good in Richardson's play: his abilities as a runner and to escape sacks, his downfield throwing ability, and his clutch, late-game heroics.
- Week 1 vs. Houston Texans, 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce
- Week 13 vs. New England Patriots, go-ahead 2-point conversion in final minute
- Week 11 vs. New York Jets, 4-yard go-ahead touchdown run in fourth quarter
- Week 13 vs. New England Patriots, 3-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce in final minute
- Week 1 vs. Houston Texans, 3-yard touchdown run in fourth quarter
- Week 1 vs. Houston Texans, 54-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Dulin
- Week 11 vs. New York Jets, 2-yard touchdown run
- Week 8 vs. Houston Texans, 24-yard pass to Josh Downs to 1-yard line
- Week 11 vs. New York Jets, 11-yard pass to Josh Downs on 3rd-and-9
- Week 12 vs. Detroit Lions, 30-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr.
Richardson's second season was once again disrupted by injuries, as oblique and back issues kept him out of four games while he was also benched for another pair of games at midseason. In 11 starts, he went 126-of-264 passing (47.7%) for 1,814 yards (6.9 YPA), 8 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for a passer rating of 61.6, while also running for 499 yards and 6 touchdowns on 86 carries.
With Richardson likely to receive an encore as the Colts' starting quarterback in 2025, we'll see if he can develop enough consistency to spread these highlights throughout more games next season.
