Anthony Richardson's Trajectory with Colts Looking Dire
The Indianapolis Colts have been forced to smash the panic button with quarterback Anthony Richardson. They showed this when they signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal to press Richardson so their fourth-overall investment would show his mettle.
However, he not only had a brutal sophomore season, but he has also been hurt most of the 2025 offseason. This has thrust Jones firmly into the current QB1 role and lead in the competition.
While it's hard to hear, there's a real chance Richardson is one of the biggest busts in recent memory, and Chris Ballard went against outside advice and selected Richardson to be the future of the franchise.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder gets brutally honest and names Richardson the worst draft pick in the last five years for Indy.
"There’s still a chance for Richardson to turn things around since he’s expected to enter a training camp battle with Daniel Jones for the Colts’ starting quarterback job. But it isn’t looking too good for the former top-five pick, as he suffered another shoulder injury, putting him behind the eight-ball."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's bad news that Richardson fell apart and separated himself from his four-game rookie year. In his debut season, Richardson took better care of the football and seemed to display more football competency.
However, his sophomore season things took a turn for the worse. He wouldn't eclipse 50 percent of his completions, he was turnover-prone and looked overwhelmed leading Shane Steichen's offense.
It's rough to call Richardson the worst pick for Indianapolis of the last five years, but he's shown nothing to dispute that statement. Richardson is at the end of the line in a league that has zero patience with young quarterbacks. While it's unfair, the production must happen sooner rather than later, even with a QB as raw as Richardson.
The good news is that there aren't many quarterbacks with the traits Richardson possesses. If Richardson can put things together, he's a massive issue for defenses given his arm and insane size for a QB that can move only like he can.
But the reality is it's looking a bit bleak. Unless Richardson unleashes one of the greatest single-season turnarounds the NFL has seen, he may get supplanted by a determined and eager Jones ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Recommended Articles