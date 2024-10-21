Analysts Say Colts QB Richardson's Performance 'Unacceptable'
The Indianapolis Colts narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday 16-10 to move to 4-3 on the season. However, the biggest story isn't the Colts' third home win of the season, but rather the continued struggles of quarterback Anthony Richardson. In a recent article from the staff at Bleacher Report, honesty is given on Richardson's 41.6% completion against the Dolphins.
To be completely clear, Richardson's 10-for-24 passing effort is unacceptable, especially in today's NFL where quarterbacks regularly complete over 70 percent of their passes because rules favor the offense and defenses tend to play soft coverages. Richardson already entered Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins with the league's worst completion percentage. That 50.6 number will only decrease despite the Colts' 16-10 victory.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
This assessment isn't wrong. There was a point in the game before Richardson started to hit more throws where he was a disgusting 5/15 passing, hovering around 33%. However, the young signal caller concluded with 5/9 (55.6%), but that isn't much more encouraging. While the pressure of Miami's defense was dialed up to disrupt Richardson, there were still throws he missed that were quick, short, and easy for an NFL QB early in the contest.
The Bleacher Report staff continues on Richardson.
The Colts are 4-3. Flacco is a large part of the reason why. Richardson needs to play better, of course. But the latter is the future of the franchise. The entire goal for the rest of the season is to continue his development by discovering what he can and cannot do.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
Another profound statement to mention is the development of Richardson being the top priority, despite immense struggles with accuracy. Veteran Joe Flacco has been lights out passing, sitting at 71/108 completions for 716 passing yards, 7 touchdowns to a single interception. Richardson's numbers aren't close, with 49/101 completions for 783 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.
Richardson's mobility was the X-Factor late in the game and helped the Colts close things out. He concluded with 14 carries for 56 rushing yards and 1 fumble, showing that even when he's struggling to pass the ball, he can still be a force to be reckoned with. While the youngster must figure out the accuracy woes sooner rather than later, his mobility and weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell will help curb these issues. Also, getting Jonathan Taylor back in the starting lineup will be paramount to speeding up Richardson's development.
We'll see if Richardson can eclipse the 50% completion mark and take better care of the football in a tough road matchup with the Houston Texans in week eight.
