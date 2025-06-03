Colts' Richardson vs. Jones Given Bold Prediction
The Indianapolis Colts hope to end their four-year postseason drought in 2025. They feel they have a solid roster, featuring a strong group of skill position players, a young, ascending offensive line, and an energized defense led by new coordinator Lou Anarumo. There's just one thing:
Who's gonna be the quarterback?
The Colts are holding a well-publicized competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback spot. Whoever wins could set the tone for the entire season. However, there's a pretty good chance we actually see both play.
Recently, Conor Orr of SI.com compiled 100 bold predictions for the NFL season, and for the Colts, he believes we won't just see one quarterback.
"Anthony Richardson will win the Colts’ QB job out of camp," Orr predicted. "But … Both he and Daniel Jones will finish with the same number of passing touchdowns (12)."
For what it's worth, Orr isn't the only one to predict that we see both quarterbacks play in 2025. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the same thing earlier this offseason.
"Who gives the team the best chance to win?" Ballard remarked. "If I’m a betting man, I mean, at some point, both of them will help us."
Both Richardson and Jones did have similar playing time in 2024, with Richardson starting one more game but Jones seeing 57 more snaps.
Richardson started 11 games (620 snaps) for the Colts in 2024, holding a 6-5 record, and going 126-of-264 passing (47.7%) for 1,814 yards (6.9 YPA), eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, for a passer rating of 61.6. He also ran the ball 86 times for 499 yards (5.8 avg.) and another six scores.
In 10 games (677 snaps) as a starter for the New York Giants last year, Jones had a 2-8 record, going 216-of-341 passing (63.3%) for 2,070 yards (6.1 YPA), eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions, for a 79.4 passer rating. He ran the ball 67 times for 265 yards (4.0 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns.
While Orr doesn't predict how or why both quarterbacks will play, an obvious assumption is that Richardson won't maintain the level of play necessary to keep the job. However, injuries could just as like play a role, as he's missed 17 games in his two seasons due to various injuries. Jones himself has never played a full season in his career.